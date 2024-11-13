If you already packed up your warm weather essentials to make room for wintery staples, this is your sign to reconsider. The chilly temps may prohibit you from styling summer-ready sets by themselves. However, with proper layering techniques, you can extend their lifespan. Need proof? Take it from Emma Roberts. On Nov. 12, the actor layered a bralette overtop a turtleneck, which gave her beachy bra a surprisingly seasonal feel. So, if you need a break from sweater weather, channel the Scream Queens alum and winter-ify your August attire.

Inside the the launch party for Lili Anolik’s new book, Didion & Babitz, at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Roberts paused socializing for a quick photo op. Before reading a few excerpts from the novel (which hit shelves today) the fashion muse posed in a luxe three-piece look, which felt holiday-inspired yet sultry. Roberts started her OOTN with an off-white turtleneck top, complete with a slouchy high neck and short cap sleeves. Atop, she paired a gray bralette in a triangle-shaped, halter-neck silhouette. The satin lingerie coordinated to her ankle-length pencil skirt, also in dark gray. A slim black belt added some contrast to the matching set. From there, Roberts continued the gray monochrome with her shoes — she chose peep-toe charcoal gray mules. Instead of lots of jewelry, the A-lister only accessorized with diamond stud earrings from L.A.-based jewelry brand, EF Collection, and a black satin clutch.

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

As you start to curate outfits for various holiday fêtes, don't underestimate just how versatile layered looks can be.