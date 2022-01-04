Dua Lipa's Love Affair With This ‘90s Hairstyle Is Alive & Well

One of Dua Lipa's favorite hairstyles has officially made its 2022 debut. Enter ponytail braids, which are not-so-quietly becoming one of the "Levitating" singer's signature 'dos. On Monday, January 3, while on vacation with her family in St. Barts, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of snaps spotlighting her intricately styled mane. While it's undoubtedly necessary to screenshot it for your future vacation, it's also worth doing so for a random weekday.

The paradise-inspired style is noticeably sleek in the front with a deep side that sweeps across the top of her head to be tucked behind her ear. The back portion of her hair is pulled up and away from her face and extends into multiple braided high ponytails. Not only does it look like it was born to be Instagrammed, but it also keeps her long hair from sticking to her skin in the Caribbean heat.

The chart-topper teamed the statement hairstyle with silver winged eyeshadow and a minidress from London-based fashion designer Georgios Trochopoulos. The slinky silhouette — dubbed the Bias Cut Silver Dress — is still available on the label’s website (which ships to the States, by the way).

Lipa’s braided hairstyles tend to always make an appearance when she’s on vacation. For instance, in July, her double-braided pigtails became a buzzed-about topic of beauty aficionados while on vacation in Mexico City. Fans praised her elevated take on the nostalgic hairstyle, which she paired with a skin-baring co-ord set and bright-colored bracelets and rings.

Below see all the times Dua Lipa has slayed the ‘90s trend and consider this your sign to give a braided hairstyle a try in 2022 —clearly, the cool-girl trend is here to stay.

Braided Pigtails

Tiny Face Framing Braids

Braided Ponytail