Courteney Cox's Makeup Routine Includes 2 Major Beauty Hacks

Attention, anyone still struggling to trim time from their beauty routine: Courteney Cox has arrived with all the pro tips. On Feb. 21, Courteney Cox shared her 5-minute makeup routine on Instagram, detailing the 11 products she uses to get out the door fast. "Since I'm always late, I wanted to learn how to do my makeup the most efficient way in 5 minutes," Cox explained at the beginning of the video, which starts with her complexion sans any makeup at all. (Fingers crossed she shares a skin care update next, because the glow is noticeable.)

Cox kicked off her routine with the pro-favorite J-beauty brand Koh Gen Do, blending both its concealer and liquid foundation together on the back of her hand using Rare Beauty's angled foundation brush ($28). "This is the key ingredient," she noted while holding up the brush. "It's incredible." After mixing the concealer and foundation, noting that this creates a thinner product consistency, Cox applied the blend to her under-eye area and "any kind of red stuff," she said. "I put it just wherever I need to. But I don't like to wear a full base, so I just put it where the red is."

After that, Cox used e.l.f. Cosmetics' Stipple Brush ($4) to apply Stila's cream blush ($25) in the shade Lillium, a nude pink. "It doesn't have to be Stila, even though I love it," the actor noted. "You can use any kind of cream blush." Cox also showed how she uses the blush on her cheeks, forehead, chin, and nose, saying that it acts like a highlighter for her.

Next up, Cox used the $36 Tom Ford Beauty Metallic Mink eye pencil to lightly line her upper lash line. "You don't have to use this color, but I like it. I do kind of a messy but really close line towards my lashes," she said, and added that it covers now-blue cosmetic tattoos on her lids. ("I don't recommend that," she added after explaining the tattoos.) A bit of lighter brown NYX eyeliner pencil ($4.50) is then applied to her lower lash line. "I don't want to look like I have too much makeup on," Cox said. "But I want it to outline my eyelashes."

Finally, Cox finished her eye look by using a Koh Gen Do blending brush to soften the top and bottom eyeliner, the cult-favorite Shiseido Eyelash Curler ($22) to curl her "really straight" lashes, and Marc Jacobs Beauty mascara ($27). A few passes from $4.79 Palladio Rice Paper Blotting Tissues finished her base — and clocked the video in at just over five minutes.

Shop Courteney Cox's beauty products, ahead.

