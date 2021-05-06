When it comes to bold eye makeup looks, the more graphic they are — the more fun they tend to turn out. Chrissy Teigen’s white eyeliner look from this week is prime proof of that. The supermodel and cookbook author debuted the daring look via Instagram on Wednesday, May 5, in a series of stunning snapshots in which she’s posing casually in a wicker lounge chair.

“Our inspiration for this look was truly just to have fun and be happy,” says the star’s makeup artist, Kristine Studden, in an exclusive email to TZR. “We all feel so lucky to get to work together and do what we do, so it was just a celebration-of-life kind of day.”

Luckily, Studden was more than happy to share how she achieved the graphic look, which believe it or not, is easier to execute than you’d think.

“I first drew white liner along the lash line and into the crease and then filled the space between with a rosy nude cream shadow,” explains the Los Angeles MUA, who, in addition to Teigen, also works with A-listers like Hailee Steinfeld and Bella Hadid. “I wanted the lash line to look full and not be lost, so I created a thin line of black liquid liner right along the lash line.”

Next, Studden says she curled Teigen’s lashes really well and layered them up with mascara — Sweed’s Lash Lift Mascara to be precise. “I then added individual lashes in different lengths to make our own custom lash nice and wispy, while longer in the middle,” she says. “Lastly, I did a little bit of a smudged powder liner underneath and then popped some mascara on the bottom lashes too.”

To score this head-turning eye look at home, all you really need is a white and black eyeliner, your favorite mascara, and a rosy eyeshadow. Oh, and a steady hand, of course.

Thanks to Teigen and Studden for the fire makeup inspiration ahead of summer. To shop the exact products used on the supermodel, just keep on scrolling.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.