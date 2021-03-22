Chrissy Teigen Is Leading The Charge On This Spring Hairstyle Trend

Changing up your hair for spring can be a complicated endeavor — new highlights, freshening up your color, a texture-reviving trim, the list goes on and on. Or, you could just try braids with flowers in them à la Chrissy Teigen. The model, author, and entrepreneur popped up on celebrity stylist and colorist Amanda Lee’s Instagram page on March 21 with an intricate, flower-adorned braided updo. “First flight for the 🦆 & braids for @chrissyteigen,” Lee captioned the photo of Chrissy Teigen’s braids (and what appears to be a chocolate duck sculpture she’s holding).

From the picture, it looks as if Lee added two large, twin braids to Teigen’s hair, and then pinned them up near the nape of her neck, adding in orange roses and a sprig of purple-petaled flowers. The elevated spring look isn’t Teigen’s first time trying out a hairstyle with flowers, either — she wore her hair down with white orchids at the crown earlier in March. “I dunno just felt like a flower crown day,” Teigen captioned an Instagram post of herself wearing the seasonal look.

So yes, you could be onto something if you’re thinking this might be the return of flower crowns. However, unlike the music festival hairstyle from days gone by — aka the mid-2010s — the newer looks sported by Teigen use flowers as an accessory, rather than the sole focal point for beachy waves and volumized curls.

That said, there’s nothing wrong with opting for a floral hair accessory that’ll last longer than one day — a key feature of the flower crowns favored by Coachella-goers everywhere. Below, TZR rounded up a few flower hair accessories that you can pop into braids or wear with your hair loose, if you don’t have access to the freshly picked kind.

