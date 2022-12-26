(Celebrity)
All glitter everything.
Despite its eye-catching finish, glitter is surprisingly versatile — especially incorporated into a manicure. Whether fully-coated and shining bright or a more subtle touch as part of low-key nail art, celebrity glitter nails are some of the most exciting manicures to come out of Hollywood.
In this pretty, muted shade of rose-gold, Selena Gomez’s pink glitter manicure falls firmly on the more restrained end of the spectrum. Applied over her own natural, softly rounded nails, it helps enhance a look rather than taking center stage itself.