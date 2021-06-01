Menu
(Celebrity)
How Your Favorite Celebrities Spent Memorial Day Weekend
Kourtney Kardashian’s party looked epic.
By
Emma Childs
2 hours ago
@kourtneykardash
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Memorial Day celebrations included freshly made cocktails, tropical-themed cupcakes, a pizza slice pool float, and, of course,
lots
of dance parties.
@lizzobeeating
Kylie Jenner
Jenner celebrated the long weekend with Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi. The family of three held an extravagant water balloon fight in their backyard, which Jenner documented on her Instagram Stories.
@kyliejenner
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.