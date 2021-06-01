(Celebrity)

How Your Favorite Celebrities Spent Memorial Day Weekend

Kourtney Kardashian’s party looked epic.

By Emma Childs
@kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Memorial Day by the pool and with her family.

Lizzo

Lizzo’s Memorial Day celebrations included freshly made cocktails, tropical-themed cupcakes, a pizza slice pool float, and, of course, lots of dance parties.@lizzobeeating

Kylie Jenner

Jenner celebrated the long weekend with Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi. The family of three held an extravagant water balloon fight in their backyard, which Jenner documented on her Instagram Stories.@kyliejenner

Tap