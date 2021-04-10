(Celebrities)

Beauty Icons Of The 1940s & 1950s Who Still Serve Up Inspiration

So classic.

By Angela Melero
Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images
Portrait of Anna May Wong (Photo by Carl Van Vechten Collection/Getty Images)

Anna May Wong

The first Chinese-American film star in Hollywood, Wong made over 60 movies in her 30-year career. Her signature look is truly memorable, thanks to her slim, pronounced eyebrows and short, blunt bangs. Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Photo of Billie HOLIDAY (Photo by William Gottlieb/Redferns)

Billie Holiday

Holiday’s legendary beauty look is often remembered for her rich red lips and use of dramatic florals as hair accessories. (Check out Hulu’s biopoc on the icon, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, featuring TZR’s January cover star, Andra Day!)William Gottlieb/Redferns/Getty Images

Tap