Menu
(Celebrities)
Beauty Icons Of The 1940s & 1950s
Who
Still Serve Up Inspiration
So classic.
By
Angela Melero
4 hours ago
Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images
Anna May Wong
The
first Chinese-American film star in Hollywood
, Wong made over 60 movies in her 30-year career. Her signature look is truly memorable, thanks to her slim, pronounced eyebrows and short, blunt bangs.
Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Billie Holiday
Holiday’s legendary beauty look is often remembered for her rich red lips and use of dramatic florals as hair accessories. (Check out Hulu’s biopoc on the icon,
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
, featuring
TZR’s January cover star, Andra Day
!)
William Gottlieb/Redferns/Getty Images
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.