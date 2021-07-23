Spoilers for Making the Cut, season 2 ahead! So. Much. Denim. (And tulle. And feathers.) Episodes Three and Four of Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut dropped today, July 23, bringing us a new set of challenges in which the remaining designers prove their potential to helm a global fashion brand. There’s also a stirring pep talk from Jeremy Scott; Tim Gunn deeming an oversized blazer so unsexy that it screams “find me a contraceptive right away”; and lots of looks that’ll inspire you to revamp your wardrobe.

Here’s what else you missed, plus a shopping guide to this week’s winning look.

Episode 3: “Modern Wedding”

Recap

In Episode Three of Making the Cut, the designers are challenged to create three wedding outfits (two runway, one accessible) that reflect their brand identity — as well as the evolving bridal industry that’s embraced nontraditional styles, like suits and mini dresses. A thoughtful caveat: The contestants are allowed to design for any kind of couple they choose, whether two brides, two grooms, a bride and a groom, or something else. A meaner caveat: They have to work in teams of two. Unsurprisingly, it’s the pairs with the best communication skills, and a resulting ability to seamlessly blend their unique points of view, who succeed in this challenge. Sounds suspiciously like marriage.

Gary and Raf initially struggle to find common ground between the latter’s relentlessly modern, “gender optional” sensibility and the former’s penchant for decorative touches. But with some compassion and compromise, they create three final looks — including a women’s suit with a cropped jacket, wide-legged pants, and contrasting ribbon details; and a cool white shirtdress with a handkerchief hem, brilliantly styled with a pair of patent-leather Dr. Martens — that are such a success the team is exempt from a full critique. They automatically make the cut.

Ultimately, though, it’s Joshua and Lucie’s ethereal wedding gown, modern-prince suit, and sheer, pleated high-low dress that earn them the win. The judges are particularly smitten with the duo’s accessible dress: Not only does it beautifully braid both brands’ DNA, but Klum predicts that the surprisingly wearable sheath will “sell like hotcakes.”

In an unprecedented move, Episode Three ends on a cliffhanger: Ally and Olivia are both at risk of being sent home. Tim Gunn deems Olivia “one-note,” and Klum agrees that “there needs to be more fashion in her streetwear.” And Ally’s California-cool, gender-neutral aesthetic is absent from her collaboration with Andrea P., a bridal designer powerhouse whose luxe sensibilities are pouring out of that feathered jumpsuit with a dramatic removable skirt.

But before that cliffhanger is resolved, why not indulge in a little shopping therapy? Below, you can shop Joshua and Lucie’s gorgeous winning dress on Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store, along with a few accessories to round out your outfit. No wedding invitation necessary.

The Winning Look

Though it’s technically a bridal look, Joshua and Lucie’s Dress can be worn for so many occasions. Consider donning it to a garden party, summer cocktails, or even to feel a little special while you’re running errands with a pair of flat sandals (why not?).

Here are a few accessories that would look amazing with Joshua and Lucie’s Dress:

If you’re not afraid of some sparkle, pair Joshua and Lucie’s dress with these show-stopping pumps to your next cocktail-attire event — they’re like jewelry for your feet. Though if you’re not into glitter, this style also comes in solids that would pair beautifully with the dress, including white and nude.

For more low-key events, like daytime parties or dinners out, consider slipping these cult-favorite Steve Madden sandals on with your dress. The edgy studded detailing offers an interesting contrast with the ethereal white sheath, but the nude hue and relatively simple silhouette doesn’t overpower it.

These drop earrings embody everything great about costume jewelry: They don’t take themselves too seriously (you can’t not have fun in these statement pieces), but they’re perfectly appropriate for special occasions. Also like the best costume jewelry, you’re getting a lot of look for a little bit of money.

Episode 4: “Face Off”

Just when we were starting to get comfortable, Klum & Co. throw a wrench in the works. In this unique episode, Ally and Olivia — the two contestants who were left on the chopping block at the end of Episode Three — compete in a head-to-head challenge to create three looks that showcase their as-yet enigmatic brand identities. The rest of the six contestants are split into teams of two, one each to serve as Ally’s and Olivia’s design teams and models. That also offers the competing contestants an opportunity to showcase their managerial skills.

The judges want to see more range from Olivia, so she attempts to work some polish and tailoring into her signature streetwear. She makes three full denim outfits (!) in a mix of washes: The accessible look, which Joshua helps sew and model, is a below-the-knee length denim shirt with snap buttons; Andrea S. gets a denim halter crop top and a pair of winged pants; and Gary wears an asymmetrical cropped jacket with elongated sleeves and a pair of cuffed pants — think Danny Zuko meets Supreme — all detailed with red stitching.

Winnie Harlow likes the intention behind the presentation, but Jeremy Scott finds the execution “below par.” Olivia’s management style is criticized, too. The self-proclaimed “competitive control freak” alienates her team with her inability to delegate properly, and her unprofessional, rather callous demeanor during her “Tim talk” is absolutely cringey — but makes for great television.

Amazon

On the other side of the workroom, Ally’s tactic is to double down on her brand’s calling cards, like elements of subdued color and simple, fluid silhouettes. She also incorporates an unexpected black-and-white polka-dot print, though teammate Andrea P. wishes she would push herself further. In the end, she sends Lucie down the runway in a pink turtleneck and luxe white joggers; Raf in pea-green overalls and a polka-dot T-shirt; and Andrea P. in a polka-dot dress and a squash-colored, kimono-style jacket with drop pockets. The pieces are wearable, but too quotidian. Scott finds the collection lacking passion and urgency, and Klum says there isn’t enough “design” evident in the work.

Both Ally and Olivia are sent home for their lackluster showings — meaning there’s no winning look we can shop for from this episode, unfortunately. But Jeremy Scott does leave the designers (and us, vicariously) with an inspiring, if slightly terrifying, piece of advice: “I want that energy, I want that drive, I want that passion. I want that fashion!” he urges, with grave seriousness. Consider this a sign to pull out that bold re-emergence outfit you’ve been hesitant to wear.