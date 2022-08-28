(Red Carpet)

The 2022 MTV VMAs Fashion Looks You'll Be Thinking About All Week

‘Twas quite a night.

By Angela Melero
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs
For the last 38 years, the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet has served as a runway for all manner of fashion looks, from the daring to the full-blown outlandish — and 2022 was no different. Check out the fashion moments from the 2022 VMAs that’ll live in your mind rent-free all week. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In Oscar de la Renta. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

