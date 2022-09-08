(Pop Culture)

2022 Emmys-Inspired Cocktails To Help You Celebrate Your Favorite Shows

Cheer on your faves properly.

By Angela Melero
This year’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards is a can’t miss, with a garden variety of cult-loved shows and limited series being honored. And what better way to celebrate than with a festive cocktail? From Ted Lasso and Euphoria to Inventing Anna and Abbott Elementary, the drinks ahead serve as your personal vote for your favorite program. Cheers!Apple TV+

Abbott Elementary: Adult Juice Boxes

Why should kids have all the fun? In honor of Quinta Brunson’s breakout show chronicling the relatable lives of the hilarious staff at Abbot Elementary, whip up a batch of a sugary-sweet juice pouches (try this recipe from The Inspired Home) ... with a kick. ABC

