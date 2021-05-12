(Celebrity)

The Coolest Makeup & Hair Looks From The 2021 Brit Awards

All the best from Britain’s big night.

By Madge Maril
JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Rina Sawayama attends The BRIT Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on May 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa

The singer looked every bit a Vivienne Westwood girl with draped blush, rose lips, and a windswept updo.Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lianne La Havas

No-makeup makeup shined at the award show, and this look from the singer-songwriter exemplifies the trend.JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

