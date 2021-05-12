Menu
The Coolest Makeup & Hair Looks From The 2021 Brit Awards
All the best from Britain’s big night.
By
Madge Maril
5 hours ago
JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dua Lipa
The singer looked every bit a Vivienne Westwood girl with draped blush, rose lips, and a windswept updo.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lianne La Havas
No-makeup makeup shined at the award show, and this look from the singer-songwriter exemplifies the trend.
JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.