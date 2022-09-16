40 Weird But Genius Grooming Hacks You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

If you’re a longtime TZR reader, you’ll know we can’t get enough of the weird but genius beauty hacks that keep our day-to-day grooming routines ever-more interesting. Luckily, between crafty BeautyTok users, innovative MUAs, our own experimentation, and Amazon’s ever-replenishing digital shelves, the unexpected but brilliant beauty tips just keep on coming. Below, you can check out our newest, freshest batch of weird but genius grooming hacks you’ll wish you knew about sooner, complete with a slew of exciting products that’ll revolutionize your routine.

Granted, some of these products aren’t necessarily “weird” in and of themselves — it’s likely you already have a bottle of Dr. Bronner’s cult-favorite castile soap in your linen closet, for example, or even a tube of diaper rash cream, if you’re a parent — but you might not have considered the myriad, unexpected ways you can use those familiar products. For the most part, though, you’ll discover several weird but genius beauty products you’ve likely never encountered before, but which you’ll soon wonder what you ever did without — like an anti-chafe balm in stash-able stick form, or a hair mascara that lays down flyaways with a single swipe.

So if you’re itching to spice up (or streamline) your beauty routine, scroll on to discover some of the best, weirdest grooming hacks you’ll wish you knew about sooner — and the products you’ll want to scoop up to put them to the test.

1 Use Castile Soap For Literally Everything Amazon Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Liquid Soap $15 See On Amazon Dr. Bronner’s should probably rename their pure castile soap “miracle in a bottle.” As the (abundant) writing on the bottle suggests, you can use this cult-favorite soap in 18 or more ways. A few of our favorite grooming uses? As a body wash, facial cleanser, shaving cream, makeup brush cleanser, makeup remover, or gentle shampoo. It’s made of just seven ingredients, including certified-organic olive, hemp, and jojoba oils, so it’ll leave your skin (or hair, or brushes) feeling soft and nourished, in addition to thoroughly cleansed. Better yet, this does-it-all soap will end up saving you money on a bunch of other, unnecessary products, and the 16-ounce bottle will last you ages (though it also comes in an even bigger, 32-ounce bottle, if you don’t want to have to restock for a whole year).

2 Get A Brighter Smile With This Charcoal & Coconut Toothpaste Amazon Cali White Activated Charcoal & Coconut Oil Toothpaste $12 See On Amazon Though the prospect of brushing your teeth with a black toothpaste may seem strange, over 24,000 Amazon shoppers who left a five-star rating or review for this fluoride- and sulfate-free toothpaste would encourage you to give it a try. Charcoal and coconut oil have long been considered effective natural ingredients for promoting dental health, as both are thought to absorb bacteria and remove stains, while peppermint oil naturally freshens up your breath. “All I can say is that I am amazed at the very noticeable difference I have seen in the shade of my teeth in just a few short days,” one shopper raved, while another declared it “the best charcoal toothpaste I've used.”

3 Give Your Nails A Healthy Glow & Strengthen Them At The Same Time With This Sheer Pink Polish Amazon NAIL-AID 8-in-1 Nude Manicure, French Sheer $5 See On Amazon Made with keratin and biotin, this weird but genius nail product boasts eight benefits in one, including strengthening your nails, preventing peeling and cracking, smoothing ridges, and encouraging healthier nail growth. Plus, it’s infused with a sheer pink shade and dries down to a hard, protective coating, so you’ll reap all those good-for-nails benefits in addition to a pretty, long-lasting wash of color. Just call it a one-step “glazed donut” manicure.

4 Achieve A Smoother, Safer Glide By Using Shave Oil Instead Of Shaving Cream Amazon Tree Hut Moisturizing Shave Oil $10 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet swapped out your shaving cream for a shave oil — like this popular one from Tree Hut, made with jojoba oil, shea butter, monoi oil, and soothing oat kernel extract — you’re missing out on one of the simplest but most effective grooming hacks out there. Unlike your typical shaving foam, which can leave your skin feeling dry and stripped, a shave oil actually works to infuse your skin with moisture, so you’ll step out of the shower with plush, comfortable skin. In the process, the smooth, slippery oil offers a super-close shave and can reduce the risk of razor burn, ingrown hairs, and irritation. This version is also infused with a warm vanilla scent, so your skin (and your entire bathroom) will smell divine.

5 Fluff Up Your Brows & Set Them In Place With This Buzzy Brow Soap Amazon Ownest Eyebrow Soap $8 See On Amazon Yes, this is literally a soap for your brows — but this grooming hack, though a little weird, has long been a favorite among professional makeup artists. Available in a set of two portable tins, complete with four spoolies for application, this brow soap is an easy (not to mention cheap) way to achieve fuller, fluffier, and more defined brows; and since it doesn’t deposit any color, your brows will still look natural. And since this is specifically formulated for using on your brows (not to cleanse your skin), it won’t leave behind any white residue, like your typical, non-brow-specific soap can.

6 Give Your Body A Satisfyingly Thorough Clean With This Dual-Sided Shower Brush Amazon HONOMA Shower Body Brush $10 See On Amazon Here’s a brilliant fix for a common problem: How in the world to reach the middle of your back when you’re showering. This body brush has an extra-long, curved handle with an ergonomic grip, so you can get to all those hard-to-reach places without pulling a muscle (or worrying about it slipping out of your hand). Another weird-but-genius feature: The dual-sided brush head, equipped with a loofah on one end and bristles on the other, which you can use for both wet and dry brushing. Hang it up by the notch at the end of the handle after your shower or bath to let it dry.

7 Soften Thick, Cracked Heels With This Unique Urea Cream Amazon PurOrganica Urea Foot Cream $15 See On Amazon Urea is likely one of the weirdest and most hard-working ingredients you haven’t heard of yet. Often used in Japanese and Korean skin care, urea is a compound found naturally in the body — more specifically, it’s produced by the liver and found in urine. (But not to worry: The urea in this Urea Cream is made in a lab.) From a skin care perspective, urea works as a highly effective exfoliant, moisturizer, and skin-softener, as it’s both a humectant (which draws in and retains water) and a keratolytic agent, meaning it breaks down the thick layer of keratin on the surface of your skin. Altogether, that makes this urea cream a brilliant fix for any rough or dry patches on your body, including tough calluses. The hero ingredient, present in a 40% concentration, gets a boost from aloe vera, safflower oil, chamomile, and tea tree oil, resulting in the softest heels (and other body parts) of your life.

8 Do Your Makeup In Natural Light With This Handy Mirror That Adheres To Any Window With Suction Cups Amazon MIRRORVANA Magnifying Mirror Set $18 See On Amazon Natural light is a must for flawless makeup application, but all hope isn’t lost if you don’t happen to have a mirror hanging near your window. Each of these two magnifying mirrors are equipped with three suction cups on the back, so you can affix them right to the window or wall, then take them down without ruining your paint or wallpaper. They’re portable, too — one measures just 6 inches in diameter, and the other is 4 inches — so you can slip them into your carry-on when you travel.

9 Create A Polished, Pro-Level Updo With This Genius Hair Mascara Amazon BestLand Hair Finishing Stick $7 See On Amazon If sleek ballerina buns are your thing, you need this brilliant hair mascara in your life. The mascara-inspired wand seamlessly slicks down unwanted frizz, flyaways, strays, and baby hairs, and the waxy consistency keeps them in place for hours. More to love: The formula is made with a few good-for-hair ingredients, like jojoba oil and hydrolyzed silk, and the portable tube is easy to stash in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups. Plus, it applies and dries down clear, so it works for all hair colors.

10 Prevent Uncomfortable Chafing With This Best-Selling Body Balm Amazon BodyGlide Anti-Chafe Balm $9 See On Amazon With over 25,000 five-star ratings, shoppers can’t get enough of this BodyGlide Anti-Chafe Balm. It’s made with a blend of moisturizing and soothing ingredients to create a smooth, non-greasy protective barrier on your skin and prevent painful chafes anywhere on your body. The stick form makes it a portable option to stash in your gym bag or your purse on sweaty, sticky days, and application couldn’t be any easier.

11 Allow Your Hair Treatments & Masks To Work More Effectively With This Clever Hair Cap Amazon Magic Gel Deep Conditioning Heat Cap $16 See On Amazon Think of this heated cap as the hair equivalent to a facial steamer: The concentrated heat opens up your hair’s follicles, allowing whatever hair mask, deep conditioner, or leave-in treatment you apply to your hair to be able to better penetrate your strands. It’s easy to use, too — just microwave it for a minute, apply your treatment of choice to damp hair, and pop on the cap for 15 minutes. Or, for another genius tip, you can use it to set your curls.

12 Wear These Moisturizing Socks To Treat Rough, Dry, Cracked Heels Amazon Dr. Frederick's Moisturizing Heel Socks $14 See On Amazon Another genius hack for rough, cracked heels, these heel socks are embedded with a squishy gel that locks in your foot cream to supercharge its effects. They’re also thoughtfully made with ventilating holes, so your feet will still feel cool, dry, and comfortable, even if you wear them overnight (which is recommended for best results). “I saw results immediately after the first night of wearing the socks with a normal application of lotion,” one Amazon reviewer wrote of their painfully dry heels. “After about three nights, the skin was healing, and I haven’t had any more tears.”

13 Prevent & Soothe Ingrown Hairs With This Celeb-Favorite Oil Amazon Fur Ingrown Hair Care Duo $49 See On Amazon Celebs like Emma Watson swear by the cult-favorite Fur Oil for preventing and treating ingrown hairs, razor bumps, and general discomfort after shaving or waxing. This duo includes both the OG Fur Oil — made with hydrating, skin-softening jojoba oil and grapeseed oil, plus tea tree oil to target bacteria — as well as the brand’s Ingrown Concentrate, which harnesses antioxidants to quell active ingrowns. Though the duo has become a cult favorite for treating bikini lines, you can totally use it anywhere else on your body you choose to remove hair, too.

14 Treat Sore, Itchy, Flaky Scalps With This Weird-Looking Brush Amazon Flathead Hair Scalp Massager $8 See On Amazon This scalp brush may look like a creature you’d find at the bottom of the ocean, but in reality, it’s a brilliant solution for treating all manner of scalp concerns — the sturdy yet gentle silicone massager is designed to buff away dandruff, flakes, and buildup that can contribute to itchy, uncomfortable scalps, without creating knots in your hair. It comes with two interchangeable brush heads with varying bristle sizes, and since it’s silicone (and you can use it in the shower), it’s so easy to clean. Even if you don’t necessarily experience scalp discomfort, you’ll still love it as a bliss-inducing head massager.

15 Straighten Your Hair In One Swipe With This 2-in-1 Flat Iron & Brush Amazon LANDOT Hair Straightening Brush $32 See On Amazon Amazing for those short on time, or who aren’t particularly adept at styling their hair (or both), this two-in-one flat iron brush creates smooth, straight, tangle-free hair in just a few passes. The ceramic plate is infused with crushed pearls, encouraging even heat distribution and smoother hair, and you can adjust the heat among 12 settings, ranging between 250 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The under-$35 price tag is just an added bonus.

16 Groom & Shape Your Brows With Ease With These Fan-Favorite Facial Razors (That Also Double As Dermaplaners) Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Eyebrow Razor $12 See On Amazon For such a small tool, these facial razors boast a ton of uses, some less expected than others. These tiny, precise razors are perfect for shaping your eyebrows (the included precision cover helps with that) and removing unwanted hair anywhere on your face, but they also come in handy for dermaplaning — aka, sloughing peach fuzz and the top layer of old skin cells from your face, creating a clean canvas for flawless makeup application (or a soft, smooth makeup-free complexion). However you use them, the 100,000+ glowing reviews speak for themselves about this simple but genius beauty tool.

17 Stop Spending Money On Single-Use Cotton Pads, & Buy These Reusable Cotton Rounds Instead Amazon Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) $13 See On Amazon For an unexpected grooming hack that’s better for both the environment and your budget, consider swapping your single-use cotton pads for these reusable ones. Made of organic cotton and bamboo, these pads are just as soft and absorbent as disposable ones, but since they’re machine-washable, they’ll help you significantly cut down on waste (and wasting money on restocking them). This order comes with a little mesh laundry bag, too, so you don’t need to worry about losing them in the washing machine.

18 Deep-Clean Your Scalp & Enhance Your Hair’s Shine With This Clever ACV Rinse Amazon dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse $35 See On Amazon For a truly weird grooming hack, you can rinse your hair with pure apple cider vinegar — or, as a more palatable alternative, work this dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse into your weekly hair-washing routine. The title ingredient works to balance your scalp’s pH level and gently exfoliate old skin cells, excess sebum, and product buildup, resulting in a soothed scalp and healthier, shinier, stronger hair. The addition of botanicals like lavender extract, argan oil, aloe vera, and fire tulip also boost hair’s hydration levels — and, importantly, prevent the concoction from smelling like salad dressing.

19 Make Straightening Your Hair An Easier Process With This Smartly Designed Comb Amazon HerStyler Hair Straightening Comb $9 See On Amazon This smart little comb is a total game-changer if you like to straighten your hair — just section out your hair and follow the flat iron with the dual-sided comb, and your hair will be smooth and tangle-free (and your fingers protected from the heat). “This product is awesome!” one Amazon shopper raved. “Very sturdy, heavy plastic and very easy to use. Straightening my hair was so much easier and made it feel like it was done at a salon! Held straight for 3 days with minimum touch ups.”

20 Treat Body Breakouts & Bumps With This Best-Selling Exfoliating Cleanser Amazon CeraVe Salicylic Acid Body Wash $14 See On Amazon Here’s a hack that’s maybe not so weird, but certainly of the genius variety. For an easy way to treat rough, bumpy skin — whether from keratosis pilaris, body acne, or run-of-the-mill dryness — try a salicylic acid body wash, like this one from CeraVe. It’s a perennial best-seller (in fact, it’s often sold out on Amazon), and works while you’re in the shower to promote smoother, softer skin. How, you might ask? The key ingredient, salicylic acid, gets to work deep inside your pores to remove the buildup of old skin cells, sebum, and keratin that may be contributing to body breakouts and bumps. Or, if you already have a body wash you love, achieve similar results with the brand’s exfoliating body cream from the same line.

21 Keep Your Hair Back While You Do Your Makeup With These No-Dent Clips Amazon MADHOLLY No-Crease Hair Clips (8-Pack) $7 Se On Amazon Do like professional makeup artists and models, and use these no-crease clips to keep your hair out of your face as you go about your makeup and skin care routines. Unlike other headbands and clips, these won’t create dents or snags in your hair — and they’re great for bangs, too. Plus, don’t they look kind of chic (in a backstage-at-fashion-week way)?

22 Use A Dry Shampoo With Charcoal To Refresh Day-3 (Or 4) Hair Amazon IGK Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo $23 See On Amazon This weird but genius dry shampoo takes things to the next level with its charcoal-infused formula. Charcoal, which is known for its purifying and detoxifying benefits, works to soak up excess oil and eliminate unwanted odors, while rice starch and white tea powder further refresh and soothe your scalp. Made by a brand that’s favored by professional hairstylists, it’s a must-try to prolong the time until your next hair-washing day.

23 Invest In This 2-in-1 Razor That Has A Bikini Trimmer Built Into The Other Side Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Moisturizing Razor $17 See On Amazon This simple yet genius tool will make grooming unwanted body hair so much easier. For less than $20, you get two tools; on one side is a high-quality razor with a built-in moisturizing serum, and on the other is a bikini trimmer that you can use indefinitely — all you have to do is replace the battery from time to time. As for the razor, you can buy refills here (and this order will get you three refill razors to start), so this one-time purchase can last you years.

24 Sleep In A Hair Mask (Without Messing Up Your Pillows) With These Disposable Caps Amazon Diane Hair Dyeing Caps (100 Pack) $10 See On Amazon You’ve heard it before: One of the best ways to repair damage is to sleep with your hair coated in a conditioning treatment, coconut oil, or hair mask. But how does one do that without messing up their pillowcases? Simple. Just invest in some basic hair processing caps like these. For $10, you’ll get 100 caps (to last you a solid five years or so), so all you have to do is coat your damp hair in the treatment of your choice, pop one of these clear caps on, and go to bed. In the morning, rinse it out and experience your softest, healthiest hair ever.

25 Use This Genius Foot Peel To Remove Old Skin, Calluses, & More Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Masks (3 Pack) $24 See On Amazon No need to spend hours buffing away at your feet with a pumice stone or foot file. To remove calluses and soften rough, dry, hardened skin, simply slip on these foot masks, which you wear like socks for about an hour to allow the hard-working ingredients to do their job. Within a week or two, all the old, dry skin will start peeling off, revealing smoother, healthier skin underneath. In each box, you get three pairs of booties, and they come in different “flavors” like strawberry, lavender, tea tree, and vanilla. Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers are fans.

26 Dry Your Hair Faster — & More Gently — With A Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel $29 See On Amazon Here’s another effortless way to promote healthier hair. Instead of using a roughly textured bath towel, invest in a smaller microfiber hair towel. Not only does microfiber dry your hair faster, but it’s also a gentler material, so it can help cut down on damage and unwanted frizz. Another perk? These lightweight towels won’t weigh your head down, and they’ll stay secure on your head. Less than $30 gets your a four-pack of these best-selling towels.

27 Exfoliate Your Lips With These Genius, Dual-Sided Brushes Amazon YOUKOOL Exfoliating Lip Brush $7 See On Amazon Kick dry, chapped, flaky lips to the curb with this set of silicone exfoliating brushes. Not only will they help promote a smoother pout, but, in turn, they’ll allow your lipstick to glide on more seamlessly without clinging to any flaky patches (which can make your lipstick look better and last longer, too). Amazon reviewers report that they make your lips look plumper and pinker, too.

28 Cut Down On Salon Visits (& Fake A Fuller Hairline) With This Clever Root Touch-Up Spray Amazon STYLE EDIT Touch Up Root Spray $25 See on Amazon If unwanted roots are messing with your color, and you don’t have the time to be making frequent trips to the salon, use this root touch-up spray instead. But even if you’re not dealing with unwanted roots, this spray can be used to fake a fuller hairline (something hairstylists often do when creating updos on their clients). It’s a grooming hack you’ll wish you had known about sooner, and this one bottle will last you ages. Available shades: 8 (including auburn and blonde)

29 Say Goodbye To Razor Bumps & Ingrown Hairs For Good Thanks To This Cult-Favorite Solution Amazon Tend Skin Razor Bump Solution $19 See On Amazon The secret to stopping razor burn, ingrown hairs, and bumps before they even have a chance to form? Tend Skin. If you’re someone who shaves or waxes, and you frequently experience the aforementioned forms of irritation, swipe this solution on your skin after your grooming session — you’ll be amazed by the results.

30 Use This Long, Gritty Towel To Exfoliate Hard-To-Reach Areas (Like Your Back) Amazon GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel $14 See On Amazon This best-selling shower towel is the Japanese grooming secret you didn’t know existed. It’s large enough to reach anywhere, including your back, and can be used to exfoliate your skin so it’s less likely to experience keratosis pilaris, body acne, and other forms of dryness and irritation. One Amazon reviewer raved, “[...] Goshi isn't just a cloth, a loofa, an exfoliator. I mean, it is, but it works so much better. It's not rough, yet it cleans and scrubs more completely than anything I've used. Not many products are a good value for money and work *perfectly*, but this is one of them. I can't recommend it enough if this is the kind of thing you're looking for.”

31 Strengthen & Nourish Your Nails With This Unique, Jelly-Like Polish Amazon butter London Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment $18 See On Amazon How cool is this nail treatment from British nail care brand Butter London? With a unique, jelly texture and appearance, it works to strengthen your nails as it coats them with a slightly sheer, gel-like color. The formula is 10-free and enriched with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, keratin, tea tree oil, and diamond powder. Choose from four colors: purple, red, orange, and green. Available colors: 4

32 Use A Retinol Body Lotion For Smoother, Firmer Skin Amazon Paula's Choice Retinol Smoothing Body Treatment $28 See On Amazon You likely know all about retinol serums and creams for your face — but did you know retinol body lotions exist, too? Similar to how the ingredient works to promote smoother, firmer, more even-looking skin on your face, it can do the same for the skin on your body. One of the best retinol body lotions is Paula's Choice Retinol Smoothing Body Treatment, which, in addition to vitamin A (aka retinol), is made with good-for-skin nutrients like vitamins E and C, nourishing shea butter, and luxurious evening primrose oil. Because of retinol’s exfoliating abilities, this lotion can help smooth out rough, bumpy skin and treat body breakouts, too.

33 Detangle Knots Painlessly With This Best-Selling, Weird-Shaped Brush Amazon Crave Naturals Detangling Brush $10 See On Amazon This super-popular hair brush is making waves for a reason. With its unique, curved body and cone-shaped bristles, it works to painlessly detangle knots on both wet and dry hair, which is why parents are so obsessed with it. According to one Amazon reviewer, “This is the best brush I’ve ever used on my long, thick hair. Since I got this brush, detangling and brushing is so much easier, and it made me start to brush more frequently than before. In doing so, my hair and scalp have become much more healthy. I could see the difference within just a couple days of use. [...]”

34 Use Diaper Rash Cream To Soothe Irritation On Your Skin Amazon Pipette Diaper Rash Cream $9 See On Amazon Turns out diaper rash cream isn’t just for babies. Because it’s made with soothing zinc oxide, this cream can be used to help calm all sorts of irritation, from razor burn to redness. The formula is fragrance- and lanolin-free and safe for use on the most of sensitive skin. A must-have for the whole family.

35 Remove Unwanted Hair Painlessly With This Best-Selling Tool Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover $20 See On Amazon With over 80,000 five-star ratings, this is one of the most popular grooming tools on Amazon. Why? Well, it’s an epilator that removes small patches of unwanted hair completely effortlessly and painlessly. There’s no technique involved, no shaving cream or wax required, and no risk of cuts. Plus, according to its legion of fans, it really does work — and it costs just $20.

36 Shape Your Brows Like A Pro With This Clever Set Of Brow Stencils Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Stencils $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re filling in your brows with pencil or going in with a pair of tweezers, these Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrow stencils are here to help. In each set, you’ll get five unique, patented stencil shapes to suit any face. One Amazon shopper commented, “I love these. I have uneven brows and have searched high and low for good stencils that won’t make my eyebrows look drawn on. I’m pleasantly surprised with these and would definitely recommend. I’m not a makeup wiz but I’m able to hold the stencil on my eyebrow and easily fill them in.”

37 Keep Your Skin Healthy & Breakout-Free With These Biodegradable Face Towels Amazon Clean Skin Club Face Wipes (50-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Using a dirty towel to dry your face can lead to breakouts, since unwashed, damp towels can be harborers of bacteria; and not everyone has the time to wash their towels multiple times per week. The solution? These completely biodegradable face towels, which are super soft and gentle, safe for sensitive skin, and not detrimental to the environment, either. They’re handy for hikers, campers, and on-the-go parents, too.

38 Give Your Hair Some Texture While Refreshing It, Too, With This Genius Dry Shampoo Paste Amazon R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste $29 See On Amazon A dry shampoo at heart, R+Co’s Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste can be used to refresh your hair and soak up excess oil. But because it’s also a paste, it makes a great texturizing and volumizing product, too. While anyone can use it, it’s especially helpful for people with short hair — especially those who only wash their hair a couple of times a week. “Wow. What a life-changing product!” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “This dry shampoo paste has worked its way into my daily routine because of the amount of volume it gives my hair. I rub it onto my fingertips and then apply it to the roots of my hair for instant volume. The product also holds up throughout the workday. Worth every penny!”

39 Refresh Yourself From Head To Toe With These Handy, No-Rinse Bathing Wipes Amazon Nurture Valley Ultra Thick Body Wipes $34 See On Amazon Whether you’re an avid camper or hiker, or don’t have time to shower after low-impact workouts at the gym, these no-rinse body cleansing wipes will be helpful to have on hand. They’re also great for keeping in your car or bag if you’re frequently on the go, travel a lot, or have young kids. Get 12 packs of 10 wipes for less than $35.