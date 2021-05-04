Ulta Beauty’s Upcoming Sale Includes Living Proof, CHI, & So Much More

At long last, the wait is over — the dates for Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event 2021 have been announced, and they’re just around the corner. The beauty retailer’s annual hair care product and tool sale kicks off on May 9 this year, offering daily discounts up to 50% off until May 29. In other words, you have three weeks to strategize your spring and summer hair care routine, then fill up your shopping cart online or in-store.

Although exact sale details are still under wraps, Ulta Beauty has shared a few brands and products to watch out for. The sale will include discounts on Pattern’s cult-favorite Leave-In Conditioner on May 9, Madison Reed’s at-home hair color kit on May 13, and all CHI products excluding travel on May 25. Already affordable products are included in the sale, such as It’s a 10 Miracle Daily Conditioner (regularly $23.99), alongside luxury finds — like the $230 Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron for half off.

Bookmark Ulta Beauty’s site to make sure you don’t miss any details (or the start of the sale). Below, shop some more of the hair products you can’t miss from the Gorgeous Hair Event.

