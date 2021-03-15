This Ulta Beauty Sale Includes 50% Off MAC Cosmetics, Clinique, & More

What all can you accomplish in three weeks? If you’re anything like Ulta Beauty, your answer will be: a lot. Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days Of Beauty sale kicked off on March 14 with up to 50% off cult-favorite beauty products — and so many skin care and makeup brands are marked down in the online event. This includes typically hard-to-find discounts from prestige lines, including Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Perricone MD, and Clinique, and exclusives you can only find at Ulta Beauty to begin with.

Just remember to get your shopping done before April 3, which is when the sale ends. In typical Ulta Beauty fashion, certain products will be only be on sale on certain days; for example, you’ll only be able to score 50% off MAC Cosmetics’ regularly $24 Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer on March 15 (and you’ll only find that particular sale on Ulta Beauty’s website). So, keep on scrolling to shop the soon-to-be-on-sale products that TZR is eyeing — then check out the full lineup, dates, and online exclusives on Ulta.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.