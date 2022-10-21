These Products Have Near-Perfect Reviews Because They Solve So Many Of Your Beauty Problems

When a beauty product has amassed a cult-like following on Amazon, you can assume it does at least one of two things (and sometimes, both). One, it actually works — meaning it delivers noticeable results — or two, it offers a solution to an issue you didn’t even know had a solution. Case in point? These beauty products that have near-perfect reviews because they address so many common skin (and hair) concerns. From under-eye shields that catch eyeshadow fallout to an extra-long exfoliating towel that allows you to reach your back, these genius beauty innovations have earned the praise of thousands of Amazon shoppers — and it’s time they got on your radar, too.

Some other glimpses into what awaits you on this list? How about a long, skinny spatula that allows you to reach deep into nearly-empty jars so you can scrape out every last ounce of product (who wants to waste even a drop of their Creme de la Mer or Tatcha Silk Cream, after all?). There’s also a best-selling oil that stops ingrown hairs in their tracks, which also happens to be a favorite with celebrities like Emma Watson, and a color-correcting primer that tackles all of your skin care bases in one step. Intrigued? Then keep scrolling to discover all of the game-changing beauty products you’ll wish you knew about sooner.

1 A Root-Concealing Spray That’ll Save You Frequent Trips To The Salon Amazon L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon No time to go to the salon for a root touch-up? Or maybe you’re simply looking to cut back on salon visits. In either case, this L’Oreal Magic Root Cover Up will become your new MVP. Not only does it conceal unwanted roots, but you can also use it to fake a fuller hairline (something hair pros often do using either tinted powder or a product like this.) Available shades: 10

2 This Best-Selling Cream That Eliminates Body Breakouts & Bumps Amazon CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $28 See On Amazon If you’re dealing with keratosis pilaris, body acne, or generally rough, bumpy skin, add CeraVe’s SA Cream to your cart pronto. The best-selling body moisturizer, which boasts over 17,000 five-star ratings, uses a combination of salicylic and lactic acids to clear out clogged pores and hair follicles — aka the cause of body breakouts and bumps. To prevent dryness and promote strong, moisturized skin, the cream is also formulated with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide.

3 These Under-Eye Shields That Catch Eyeshadow Fallout (& Act As Stencils For Your Liner/Eyeshadow) Amazon TailaiMei Eyeshadow Stencils (120-Pack) $7 See On Amazon ,For one simple tool, these highly rated eyeshadow shields solve so many beauty problems. The half-moon shape fits snugly under your eyes and the medical-grade fabric is self-adherent, so they’ll stay put while you use them to catch eyeshadow fallout, as a stencil for drawing on a neat cat eye, or even as a stencil under your bottom lip to create a sharp, clean line with your liquid lipstick. This $6 order comes with 120 stencils, so the value for money is unbeatable.

4 A Tiny Spatula That Prevents Your From Wasting Even A Drop Of Your Favorite Makeup & Skin Care Products Amazon The Spatty Last Drop Spatula $5 See On Amazon Get every last drop out of your skin care and makeup products with this genius, fan-favorite beauty spatula. Long, flexible, and equipped with a tiny spatula at the end, it can reach into jars and tubes of all sizes to scoop out that hard-to-reach layer of product sitting at the bottom and sides. Just wipe it off with a washcloth or makeup remover to reuse it. Pro tip: You can use this spatula to mix and blend your products, too.

5 An Eye Primer That Prevents Your Eye Makeup From Fading Amazon Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer $16 See On Amazon Does your eyeshadow always fade or melt off halfway through the day? This Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer is the solution. The best-selling primer provides a smooth base for your eye makeup and prevents it from disappearing, while also helping to boost the color of any eyeshadow you apply on top. Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers are fans.

6 A Japanese Makeup Remover That Melts Away Even The Most Stubborn Waterproof Mascaras Amazon Heroine Make Mascara Remover $10 See On Amazon If you struggle to remove waterproof mascara at the end of the day, you need this genius mascara remover from Japan. Though it was designed to be used to take off the brand’s notoriously budge-proof Kiss Me Heroine Make mascara, it can be used to remove any stubborn mascara with ease. It has a brush-like design, similar to a mascara wand, so you just comb the product through your lashes and let it sit for a moment before wiping or washing it off.

7 A Color-Correcting Primer That Counteracts Redness & Sallowness Amazon stila One Step Correct $23 See On Amazon This Stila One-Step Correct primer tackles pretty much every skin concern imaginable. A true hybrid product — it’s a serum, primer, and moisturizer in one — it works to counteract redness, sallowness, and blemishes all at once using color theory (the green, for example, neutralizes redness.) While it color corrects, it also infuses your skin with a blend of 15 nutrients, and provides an overall brightening, skin-evening effect. Available shades: 3

8 A Skin-Shedding Foot Mask That Treats Dry, Cracked Heels & Calluses Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon After you wear these booties, which are infused with an exfoliating essence, for about an hour, you take them off, and after about a week, all your old, dry skin will start to shed off. It’s an oddly satisfying way to treat rough, hard heels and calluses without any effort involved on your part (and best of all, it really does work).

9 The Fan-Favorite Ice Roller That Soothes & Depuffs Tired Skin Amazon LATME Ice Roller $11 See On Amazon Do you often wake up with tired, puffy skin? Fake a full eight hours of sleep with this soothing ice roller. Not only does massaging it onto your face help quell unwanted puffiness, but it’s also great for other things, like: sinus pain, tension headaches, allergies, redness, and more (a true beauty/medical hybrid product). “If you have migraines, chronic headaches, nerve pain in your face, or are recovering from a TBI, please try this. This has been so helpful for me. Some days medication only offers so much and this ice roller has been a life saver,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.

10 A Yummy-Smelling Shave Oil That Helps Prevent Razor Burn & Bumps Amazon Tree Hut Moisturizing Shave Oil $10 See On Amazon If you’re prone to dry, bumpy, irritated skin after shaving — if, of course, you’re someone who chooses to shave — using a moisturizing shave oil, like this one, instead of a shaving cream can help. This oil ensures a super-smooth glide, which also eliminates the risk of nicks and cuts, and it smells absolutely delicious: think tropical and vanilla.

11 A Blue-Tinted Shampoo That Reduces Brassy Tones In Brunette Hair Amazon MATRIX Color Depositing Blue Shampoo $20 See On Amazon If unwanted brassy tones (think orange or red) are messing with your brunette color, this blue shampoo can help. Using the concept of color theory, the blue shampoo works to neutralize said tones, making it particularly helpful for brunettes with highlights. That said, people with blonde and orange hair can use this, too.

12 The Cult-Favorite Detangling Brush That Combs Through Knots Painlessly Amazon Crave Naturals Detangling Hair Brush $12 See On Amazon A game-changer for parents with kids who hate getting their hair brushed, this best-selling detangling brush by Crave Naturals is beloved for its ability to glide through knots with ease — and most importantly, sans pain. Suitable for use on both wet and dry hair, it’s garnered over 45,000 five-star ratings and nearly 10,000 glowing reviews thus far. “This is amazing! My daughter hated her hair being brushed. This solved our problem. She doesn’t mind her hair being brushed now. No more tears or screams,” commented one Amazon reviewer, while another said it “solved [their] wet hair detangling problem.”

13 This Long Exfoliating Towel That Enables You To Reach Your Back Amazon GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel $14 See On Amazon If you have dry, bumpy skin or clogged pores on your back, but can’t actually reach your back, allow us to introduce you to the GOSHI towel. It’s an exfoliating towel for all-over use, but its extra-long design makes it especially handy for gaining access to tricky areas like your back. As one Amazon reviewer summed up: “Dry skin? Excess keratin? Impacted dry spots? This takes care of it. Really great product.”

14 This Cruelty-Free Nail Polish That Prevents Biting Amazon ella+mila No More Biting Nail Polish $11 See On Amazon Kick your (or someone else’s) nail biting habit to the curb with ella+mila’s No More Biting Nail Polish. It works like a similar anti-biting nail treatment, in that it has a bitter taste, but it’s made with better ingredients and is vegan and cruelty-free. Parents report buying it for their thumb-suckers, as well.

15 A Night Cream That Reduces Redness While You Sleep Amazon Cetaphil Redness Relieving Night Cream $14 See On Amazon Wake up to a complexion free of redness thanks to Cetaphil’s Redness Relieving Night Cream. The soothing, fragrance-free moisturizer works overnight to calm skin and improve its texture and tone (key ingredients include allantoin, licorice extract, caffeine, and niacinamide). You can, of course, use this during the daytime, too. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I have extreme redness and sensitivity in my skin. This lotion helps calm those flare ups my skin gets from irritation or whatever the cause is. It feels great on my skin and actually helps.”

16 A Scalp-Stimulating Oil That Addresses Dandruff, Split Ends, Thinning Hair, & More Amazon Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Oil $9 See On Amazon This rosemary hair oil from Mielle Organics helps with so many common hair concerns, such as dandruff, split ends, scalp irritation, and thinning hair. It promotes a healthy scalp (which, in turn, promotes healthy hair) and it’s a great product for all hair types, though it’s especially popular with those who sport protective styles, wear weaves, or chemically treat their hair. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it’s amassed over 9,000 five-star ratings thus far.

17 This Massager Brush That Helps With Dandruff & Soothes Tight Scalps Amazon Flathead Products Massager (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Though this scalp-massaging brush is great for removing dandruff flakes, product buildup, and a buildup of old skin cells, it also feels amazing on tight scalps — so if you often wear your hair pulled back in a ponytail or bun, it may be worthing picking up. It also works to promote healthy hair growth, and you can use it both in and out of the shower, on wet or dry hair.

18 A Chic Foot File That Buffs Away Calluses & Hard Skin Amazon Bare August Glass Foot File $15 See On Amazon Foot files tend to be functional over fashionable, but Bare August somehow made a foot file look chic. As for its more utilitarian purpose, however, this pink glass file buffs away dry, hard skin and calluses for overall smoother, softer feet. Other highlights? It’s neither abrasive or painful, it’s easy to hold, and it comes with a protective cover.

19 The Celeb-Loved Pubic Oil That Treats Ingrowns & Irritation Amazon Fur Oil Moisturizer $26 See On Amazon Celebrities like Emma Watson are fans of Fur Oil — it’s also a beauty expert favorite. Why? This all-natural oil blend is designed for use on the pubic area, where it works to soften hairs so you’re less likely to experience ingrowns if you wax or shave. That said, you can use this oil just about anywhere: on your scalp, nails, hair, feet, or even add a few drops to your bath.

20 A Pack Of 60 Pimple Patches That Work To Shrink Blemishes Overnight Amazon Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (60-Pack) $14 See On Amazon For less than $15, you can get 60 pimple patches that work to shrink and heal blemishes overnight. They’re discreet and transparent, so you can wear them running errands or on a Zoom call, and they make it easy to know when to remove them by turning from clear to white once they’ve accomplished their job. Wear them for at least six hours during the day, or simply pop one on before bed.

21 This Face & Body Wash That Treats Stubborn Acne Amazon Humane Maximum Strength Acne Wash $23 See On Amazon Even the most stubborn acne is no match for this max-strength body wash, powered by 10% benzoyl peroxide — the highest concentration of the stuff you’ll find in an OTC acne treatment — and housed in a convenient pump-top bottle. The “miracle product” is backed by thousands of happy Amazon reviewers. Heads up: Since it’s so potent (and potentially drying), this is best used to quell breakouts below the neck, since the skin on your body is generally less delicate than the skin on your face. That said, it’s free of other, potentially irritating additives, like foaming agents, alcohol, and fragrance — plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

22 The Best-Selling Setting Spray That Keeps Your Makeup Looking Fresh (& Skin Looking Matte) All Day Long Amazon NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Setting Spray $8 See On Amazon Heading out for a long day or night (or both)? Mist on this cult-favorite setting spray before you leave to keep your makeup looking fresh for up to 16 hours. Even though this mist feels like nothing on your skin, the hardworking formula keeps your makeup completely smudge- and transfer-proof; and since it also mattifies shine, it’s a nice, lighter-weight alternative to a setting powder, if you don’t want to put more makeup on for touch-ups. Plus, the small, 2-ounce bottle is the perfect size to slip into your purse.

23 The Pro-Favorite Hair Treatment That Repairs Damage & Broken Bonds Amazon Olaplex Hair Repairing Treatment $30 See On Amazon Ask any professional hair stylist about their favorite products, and it’s virtually guaranteed that Olaplex will make the list. All five products in their customer-facing system are powered by the brand’s groundbreaking, proprietary bond-building formula, which rebuilds damaged hair at a molecular level; but this Hair Perfector No. 3 is an especially concentrated rinse-out treatment, so it’s a must for people hoping to repair moderate-to-severe damage — meaning, pretty much anyone who colors or bleaches their hair, regularly uses heat styling tools, or gets keratin treatments.

24 An All-Natural Nail Treatment That Helps With Dry, Yellow, & Bruised Nails Amazon JĀSÖN Tea Tree Nail Saver $7 See On Amazon Yellowing, bruising, peeling, splitting… whatever nail concern you’re contending with, the JĀSÖN Nail Saver can probably fix it. Beloved by a small but loyal cult following (and at least two of our own editors, who swear by the stuff), this miracle product contains a shortlist of powerful, all-natural ingredients — like tea tree oil, sesame seed oil, safflower oil, and vitamin E — that work to strengthen nails, reverse damage, and support healthier, faster growth. “Remarkably effective,” one Amazon shopper raved. “After using twice daily for several months (with a few breaks while wearing nail polish), this oil successfully treated several yellowed brittle toenails. They grew out healthy and clear over 6 months with repeated use. Highly recommend!”

25 A Microfiber Hair Towel That Dries Your Hair Faster & More Gently Amazon desired body Microfiber Hair Towel $17 See On Amazon If you haven’t been using a microfiber towel to dry your hair, you’re missing out on a seriously smart beauty hack. Not only is the super-soft material much gentler on your hair — thereby reducing unwanted frizz and tangles — but it’s also more absorbent than terry cloth, so your hair will dry that much faster. This towel is also lightweight (and comes with a handy loop at the back), so it won’t slip off your head or strain your neck.

26 A Lip Scrub That Sloughs Away Chapped, Flaky Skin For A Smoother Pout Amazon Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub $14 See On Amazon Made with Hawaiian cane sugar, kukui oil, and shea butter, this decadent lip scrub works wonders to slough away dryness and flakes, leaving your lips plush and comfortable. A scrub like this really comes in handy when prepping your lips for smooth lipstick application (especially if you’re using a more drying formula, like a liquid lipstick), but thousands of reviewers confirm it’s amazing for anyone with chronically dry lips.

27 This LED Makeup Mirror That Mimics Natural Light — So Your Makeup Always Looks Perfect Amazon Beautyworks Backlit Vanity Mirror $37 See On Amazon Natural light is crucial for flawless makeup application, but if you don’t happen to have a mirror near a window, this backlit mirror is the next-best thing. The soft LED lights mimic natural light, and it offers three magnification levels so you can get as precise as you need. Plus, it’s lightweight, freestanding, and swivels 180 degrees, and there’s a well in the base of the mirror where you can store small items, like tweezers or Q-tips. Over 5,000 shoppers who awarded it a five-star rating can attest to its clever design.

28 A Completely Clear Sunscreen That Leaves Zero Trace Of White Cast Amazon Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen $37 See On Amazon If every sunscreen you’ve tried leaves behind a white or grayish cast on your skin, you need to give Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen a shot. As the name suggests, this cult-favorite SPF is completely invisible from the minute it’s applied, and the lightweight texture blends beautifully into your skin. It won’t pill underneath your makeup, either — in fact, one Amazon reviewer wrote that their makeup “looked so smooth” using this as a primer. A sunscreen you’ll actually look forward to putting on everyday? That’s a problem-solver.

29 These Eyelid Wipes That Help With Dry Eye, Blepharitis, & Other Similar Conditions Amazon Mediviz Tea Tree Eyelid Wipes $30 See On Amazon These tea tree wipes will be a lifesaver for anyone with temperamental eyelids, whether that’s in the form of itchiness, seasonal allergies, blepharitis, styes, or even more severe conditions. The tea tree works as an antibacterial and antimicrobial agent, unclogs blocked pores, and soothes irritation — thereby eliminating the root cause of most eyelid concerns — and the textured pads gently buff away dead skin cells and flakes. “My eye problems are so severe that I see five different eye doctors,” one Amazon reviewer wrote, continuing, “Desperate, I decided to try these particular wipes since various regular ones were of little help. They have almost eliminated the problem! It's almost like a mini-miracle.”

30 A Makeup Brush Cleaner That Eliminates The Hassle That Comes With Cleaning Your Brushes Amazon Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner $33 See on Amazon Cleaning your makeup brushes is one of the more annoying beauty-related processes, but this popular electric brush cleaner does all the work for you. It’s easy to use (just hit the on/off button), capable of cleaning up to eight brushes at once, and it even dries them, too. You might even look forward to giving your brushes a deep clean with this genius tool.

31 A Purple Hair Mask That Neutralizes Yellow Tones To Keep Your Color Looking Icy Amazon Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask $27 See On Amazon A best-seller on Amazon, this purple mask is incredibly effective for neutralizing any unwanted yellow or brassy tones in blonde hair, restoring your shade to its icy, just-came-back-from-the-salon brightness. In addition to its rich violet pigments (which are responsible for canceling out yellowness, according to color theory), the formula contains hydrolyzed soy protein, vitamin B5, coconut oil, and jojoba oil to nourish, soften, and strengthen bleached or dyed hair, so it doubles as a deep conditioner.

32 A Charcoal Body Scrub That Promotes Smooth, Bump-Free Skin Amazon M3 Naturals Charcoal Exfoliating Body Scrub $27 See On Amazon Over 25,000 shoppers have awarded this charcoal body scrub a perfect five-star rating, confirming that it caters to a host of beauty concerns, from body acne and calluses to keratosis pilaris and run-of-the-mill dryness. The charcoal works to absorb oil, bacteria, and other impurities that can contribute to acne and other skin concerns, and the textured granules work as a physical exfoliant to buff away flakes and bumps. Coconut oil and collagen restore moisture, resulting in radiant and soft skin everywhere from the neck down.

33 This Leave-In Conditioner That Addresses Literally *Every* Hair Concern Amazon Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Leave-In Conditioner $18 See On Amazon If you only have the patience to use one hair product, let it be this aptly named Miracle Moisture Leave-In Conditioner from Daily Dose. The lightweight cream-to-mist formula works myriad wonders, including detangling, smoothing, defining curls, and even mitigating damage. It’s designed for all hair types, from stick-straight to coily, and the sulfate-free formula won’t strip your color. Since it works so well, you’ll end up using less conditioner, so you’ll end up saving product and money, too.

34 A Quick-Dry Top Coat So You No Longer Have To Wait Around For Dry Nails Amazon ella+mila Quick Dry Top Coat Nail Polish $11 See On Amazon This ella+mila top coat promises to dry up to four coats of polish in three minutes flat, so you’ll no longer need to wait around for ages to pick up your phone (or go about the rest of your life) after you paint your nails. This hardworking top coat also contains a UV inhibitor that prevents nails from yellowing due to sun exposure, and it creates a hard, protective finish to stave off chips and dents. The brand is beloved for their 100% vegan, cruelty-free formulas, so you can feel good about that, too.

35 These Hair Powder Fibers That Fake The Appearance Of Fuller-Looking Hair Amazon Boldify Hair Thickening Fibers $23 See On Amazon According to over 15,000 customers who gave it a five-star rating, this Boldify hair fiber spray is a “game changer” for achieving the look of a fuller, thicker hairline. The spray-on fibers mimic the texture and shine of real hair, and the sweat-, rain-, and wind-resistant formula stays in place all day long. Plus, it comes in an impressive, 14-shade line-up, so you’re bound to find your perfect color match. Available shades: 14

36 The Cult-Favorite Lip Treatment That Restores Dry, Chapped Lips Overnight Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 See On Amazon Beloved by makeup artists, beauty editors, and other beauty insiders around the world, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the definition of a cult-favorite (and a number-one best-seller on Amazon, where it’s amassed a 4.7-star rating out of over 15,000 ratings total). The award-winning lip mask uses a blend of antioxidant-rich berry extracts, vitamin C, coconut oil, and murumuru butter to deeply replenish and restore dry lips overnight, healing all manner of lip concerns in the process.

37 A Natural Self-Tanner That Doesn’t Stink Amazon Botanic Tree Self Tanner $30 See On Amazon Love the sun-kissed look but hate the chemical smell and gloopy texture of most self-tanners? This Botanic Tree Self Tanner is about to become your new go-to. The formula is 100% plant-based — even the dihydroxyacetone, the tanning agent responsible for giving your skin a bronzy glow, is derived from sugar cane — and it has a mild, nearly undetectable scent. Packed with skin-softeners like shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, and glycerin, this fan-favorite product doubles as a face and body moisturizer, albeit one that leaves you with an even, radiant, natural-looking glow.

38 A Scalp-Boosting Shampoo That Promotes Stronger, Healthier, Thicker Hair Amazon Keranique Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo $30 See On Amazon Browse the reviews section for this Keranique shampoo, and you’ll find thousands of testimonials touting its abilities to trigger faster hair growth and curb hair loss. The key is in the unique complex (comprising keratin, biotin, panax ginseng, saw palmetto, and more) that removes buildup and promotes circulation at the scalp, and thickens your existing strands. “This is the only shampoo that works on my fine, limp hair,” one Amazon customer wrote, and another reported, “I did notice less hair in brushes, and finally after 3 weeks, no hair in my brushes or combs at all.”

39 A Soothing Gel Face Mask That Quells A.M. Puffiness Amazon PerfeCore Gel Facial Mask $11 See On Amazon This face mask is filled with temperature-retaining gel beads that reduce unwanted redness and puffiness, and can even offer relief from migraine and sinus pain. Just pop it in your fridge to reap its cooling, calming benefits — or, stick it in the microwave for 20 seconds and use it as a hot compress. The BPA-free coating is easy to clean with soap and water, so you can reuse it for years to come — and it’ll quickly become one of your most-used beauty tools.

40 These Soft Silk Scrunchies That Prevent Breakage & Tangles Amazon Celestial Silk Hair Scrunchies (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Say good-bye to hair breakage and tangles for good by switching to these silk hair scrunchies instead. Made of 100% pure mulberry silk, they also help prevent hair creases, and they’re soft and comfortable enough to sleep in. Choose from three sizes and lots of different colors.