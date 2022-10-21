(Shopping)
These Products Have Near-Perfect Reviews Because They Solve So Many Of Your Beauty Problems
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
When a beauty product has amassed a cult-like following on Amazon, you can assume it does at least one of two things (and sometimes, both). One, it actually works — meaning it delivers noticeable results — or two, it offers a solution to an issue you didn’t even know had a solution. Case in point? These beauty products that have near-perfect reviews because they address so many common skin (and hair) concerns. From under-eye shields that catch eyeshadow fallout to an extra-long exfoliating towel that allows you to reach your back, these genius beauty innovations have earned the praise of thousands of Amazon shoppers — and it’s time they got on your radar, too.
Some other glimpses into what awaits you on this list? How about a long, skinny spatula that allows you to reach deep into nearly-empty jars so you can scrape out every last ounce of product (who wants to waste even a drop of their Creme de la Mer or Tatcha Silk Cream, after all?). There’s also a best-selling oil that stops ingrown hairs in their tracks, which also happens to be a favorite with celebrities like Emma Watson, and a color-correcting primer that tackles all of your skin care bases in one step. Intrigued? Then keep scrolling to discover all of the game-changing beauty products you’ll wish you knew about sooner.