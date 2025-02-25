Allow The Root Project to let you in on a huge revelation: Your hair doesn’t have issues, it’s your products. Yes, there are countless shampoos, conditioners, masks, and leave-in treatments that can make damaged strands feel softer and look shinier, but they’re often not providing your roots with the same level of attention and care. That’s why this new brand has created a line of “rootcare” essentials that ensure your scalp is balanced and moisturized, which is the real secret to strong, shiny, shampoo commercial-level strands.

According to co-founders Lucrecia Jovel and Patrick Harriman, two beauty industry vets that have worked behind the scenes at major brands, caring for your roots is the key to flourishing hair — but so is multitasking. In lieu of adding more steps into your routine, The Root Project’s initial three products (a shampoo, conditioner, and mask) address the scalp while simultaneously treating your mid-lengths to ends.

The through-line in all three formulas is The Root Complex, a proprietary blend of biometric superfoods, antioxidant glutathione, and amino acid cysteine, along with natural ceramides, proteins, and vitamins. Together, these ingredients protect hair from free radicals and oxidative stress, reinforce the hair structure, and nourish from root to tip. “The Root Complex is the idea of growing a healthy terrain for hair to flourish and that’s the skin on your scalp,” Jovel tells TZR.

What’s more, the co-founders wanted the line to be pleasurable to use. “So there’s a power component but also a pleasure component,” she adds. “We wanted there to be a textural and sensorial experience for a little moment of instant gratification [while you’re using the line].” For example, the Clean Canvas: Detoxifying Hair Cleanser has peppermint, which gives a tingling and cooling sensation.

Courtesy of The Root Project

As for scents, they’re subtle and vary depending on the product and its buffer ingredients. In the case of the Power Smooth: Extreme Softening Hair Mask, Sicilian lemon peel adds an uplifting citrus aroma.

The end result is a low-key regimen with maximum results. But one that’s customizable to your hair texture. For example, if your hair is thick and dry, Jovel suggests using the mask before the conditioner. On the flip side, if your strands are fine, you might only want to use it once a week in lieu of a conditioner.

Keeping sustainability in mind, the products are free of water, instead made with an aloe vera leaf juice base to conserve water. The brand is also Credo Clean compliant, vegan, cruelty-free and free of sulfates and parabens. All of the red bottles and jars are made from 100% up-cycled plastic.

Check out The Root Project’s trio of products available now exclusively on its website. A good hair day (or a few) await.