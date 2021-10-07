Tatcha’s Best-Selling Lip Balm Is Now Available In A Juicy Red Tint

Winter is coming, and that means it’s time to stock up on lip balms. One that you might already reach for is Tatcha’s bestselling Kissu Lip Mask, a jelly-like balm made with Japanese peach and olive-derived squalane to help seal in moisture. Now, the brand is releasing a brand new, limited-edition variety of the mask inspired by beloved Japanese flower, the red camellia. The new Kissu Lip Mask contains the same hydrating ingredients as the original formula but instead of sheer pink, the balm comes in a sheer (but vibrant) red shade to give lips a subtle flush.

“We love the timeless quality of a bold red lip like our Kyoto Silk Lipstick, but sometimes you want something more sheer,” Tatcha’s Director of Artistry and Education, makeup artist Daniel Martin, said in a press release. “We decided to bring that universally flattering shade into The Kissu Lip Mask format so you can get the juicy, hydrating skin care benefits of the balm while giving lips a subtly eye-catching tint.”

The gorgeous red shade was inspired by the red camellia flower, which blooms in Japan in winter. “This little delight from nature brightens the cold silence of this season, creating a beautiful contrast of vibrant red against stark white snow,” the brand said in the press release. “This timeless botanical is also deeply ingrained in Japanese beauty traditions. From hair to lips, the women of Japan have harnessed the nutrient-dense oils from camellia seeds for centuries. Richer in oleic acid than olive oil, camellia seed oil is prized for its moisturizing and antioxidant activity.”

Courtesy of Tatcha

The mask is ideally used before bed as an overnight lip treatment but can be applied anytime your lips need a little extra moisture. You’ll probably find yourself reaching for this version during the day, though — how else will you show off the juicy red tint?

The Kissu Lip Mask($28) is now available at Sephora and on Tatcha.com — but hurry, this limited-edition product won’t be around for long.

