Soko Glam’s Giant Spring Sale Includes So Many K-Beauty Best-Sellers

The first day of spring has officially come and gone, and Soko Glam is celebrating with a sale. The mega-popular Korean skin care and beauty retailer is welcoming the season with the Find Your Fresh Start sale — which includes 20% off purchases with the promo code FRESHSTART and a free Acwell Renewal Trial Set with all order of $125 or more. In other words: It’s time to restock and refresh your skin care routine with the best of the best.

While there are a few exclusions from the sale — including value sets and multistep kits — many of the website’s best-sellers are available for the 20% discount, like the highly reviewed Neogen Real Ferment Micro Essence or the Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner. It’s also a smart time to start considering how spring and summer might change your beauty product lineup; the SPF 50 Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream is marked down from $23 to $18.40 just by using the promo code.

You have a few more days to consider your product selection, too, since the Soko Glam sale runs until March 25. Ahead, all of the new finds and best-selling K-beauty products to shop during the Find Your Fresh Start event.

