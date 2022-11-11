(Hair)
Total smoke show.
Smokey blonde hair is mixed with grays or icy blue tones and work great for those who want to dip their toes into color, without the commitment of a bold color routine. When debating on a new hair shade, the first step is to look at inspiration photos. Ahead, nine looks that will serve as a guide for your fall hair transformation.
Can’t say goodbye to the golden tones of the summer? No problem. A golden smokey blonde is a great mixture of cool and warm undertones, bringing the best of both seasons into one look.