Whether your skin is dehydrated or battling airborne pollutants, it’s going to look dull from time to time. Usually, however, we rely on makeup to counter that. But this summer, with fewer places to go, donning a full-face of cosmetics to combat that dullness isn't ideal. Still, that's not stopping the sun from shining brighter, and the season of achieving radiant skin is still upon us. But how do you fake glowing skin without makeup? According to the pros, it's really simple.

The solution is finding lightweight, liquid-based products that deposit subtle amounts of shimmer to the skin without weighing it down. So instead of packing on the bronzer, opt for an illuminating moisturizer, give yourself a spritz of shimmer, or upgrade your skincare to the maximum. A combination of all three, however, is the ultimate trifecta, and will leave you radiating be it rain or shine.

Here, shop some of our favorites, each infused with the slightest bit of shimmer to give you a lit-from-within glow—perfect for when your makeup just isn’t cutting it or those days when it's too sweltering for foundation and concealer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Fake Glowing Skin Without Makeup: Give Your Skincare Routine A Moisture Upgrade

If you haven't already gotten into the habit of exfoliation, now is the time. At least once a week, incorporate a gentle exfoliant to strip away dead skin. A more glowing complexion is inevitable. Next, incorporate a serum that's packed with moisture. Kelsey Deenihan, Sasha Lane and Millie Bobby Brown's makeup artist, suggests the dermatologist favorite, hyaluronic acid for creating a smooth base that will restore and hydrate skin. “Because hyaluronic acid can hold 1,000 times its weight in water, it's integral in helping to keep your skin hydrated and plump,” Dr, Papri Sarkar, M.D., a Massachusetts-based dermatologist, tells TZR.

How To Fake Glowing Skin Without Makeup: Mix Liquid Highlighters With A Primer

Skipping the foundation and concealer doesn't mean that the primer has to go too. Not only will it give your skin a smoother finish, filling pores and blurring lines, but it's also the perfect way to add some glow without heavy products. Mixing in with a liquid highlighter will ensure a subtle shimmer that will give you that lit-from-within look, Deenihan says.

How To Fake Glowing Skin Without Makeup: Use Loose Instead Of Setting Powder

While our social lives may be taking a hit, one thing remains this summer: It's still hot outside. That said, a dab of powder may be necessary. Luckily, you don't have to pass it up completely to capture the glow. "Use a loose powder instead of a pressed powder in the T-Zone to prevent oil," Deenihan says. "A pressed powder will always be more matte because of the product’s density."

How To Fake Glowing Skin Without Makeup: Mist With A Highlighting Spray

To finish it all off, end with a highlighting spray. It will add that dewy glow while evenly distributing small flecks of shimmer to really amplify the radiant look. And if you're feeling too lazy to complete the previous steps, just doing this one alone will add life to you skin.