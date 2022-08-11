Add Some Acne Positivity To Your IG Feed With These 10 Skin Care Influencers

For years, acne and facial blemishes were villainized in mainstream media and pop culture. Acne marks and scars were meant to be hidden under layers of makeup or disguised using lighting or even a hat. Basically, if you had even a single pimple on your face, it was shameful and you were supposed to deal with it immediately. But in 2022, tolerance and acceptance for less than perfect skin has luckily expanded, and skin care influencers who promote acne positivity are filling up IG feeds everywhere.

Acne is no longer something to be embarrassed by, and thanks to more education and visibility on social media platforms, people dealing with acne can see that it’s actually incredibly common, affecting up to 50 million Americans each year according to the American Academy of Dermatology. “Normal” skin is textured and no one should let beauty filters or editing hacks convince them that skin is supposed to be perfectly smooth and even. Hopefully, this wave of acne content creators will continue to destigmatize the skin condition and prove to anyone struggling with breakouts that it’s okay to be proud of your complexion, no matter how it compares to anyone else. These influencers are working to change the narrative and let their followers know that every condition of skin is in.

Keep scrolling for 10 acne-positive skin care influencers to follow on Instagram right now.

Beth (@realbeautywithbeth) Beth hopes to spread the message that makeup isn’t something you should feel like you have to wear, it’s something that you should use because you want to. She wants those who see her page to feel like they don’t have to hide their skin because your complexion is ever-changing. Your beauty shouldn’t be defined by the phases your skin goes through over time.

Maia Gray (@its_just_acne) Maia Gray posts unedited close-up shots of her cystic acne to end the stigma that acne is unhygienic or dirty. She wants to break the societal perception that acne is linked to being unclean.

Theresa (@tv.skinjournal) Under the username @tv.skinjournal, Theresa, a licensed esthetician, uses her page to promote acne neutrality, which works to eliminate negative connotations associated with it. This encourages the idea that acne isn’t a problem to be solved unless you decide for yourself that you want to treat it. She’s working to shift societal perception of acne, one post at a time.

Katie Gu (@asianacnegirl) For Katie Gu, real skin isn’t the smooth flawless filters you see all over social media — typical skin is textured, and she’s using her Instagram profile to showcase that. She posts pictures of her acne and skin texture to show people that acne shouldn't detract from self-love and isn’t something to hide or be ashamed of.

Liz Claire (@prettyprogress23) While providing skin care tips and tricks for how to clear acne, Liz Claire still wants you to feel comfortable in your own skin. For her, skin care is all about trusting the process and loving your skin through all its stages.

Monique Schreiber (@moniqueschreiber) Monique Schreiber is here to let us know that skin is not meant to be flawless and as much as you may constantly feel the need to change up your routines and figure out what is causing your breakouts, you won’t always get it right. Having acne is okay and you shouldn’t force your skin to be perfect. Sometimes you should just let it be.

Galina (@healmyskinfromwithin) Like she says in her username, healing your skin starts with self-love from within. Galina uses her platform to break down the idea, created by social media filters, that skin is supposed to be smooth and even. She posts comparisons showing her skin with editing or a filter vs. without to show how deceiving social media can be.

Deanna (@deannaskin) Deanne has created an acne-positive platform by sharing her skin journey and spreading the message that acne scarring doesn’t need to be covered up. She wants her followers to get comfortable with letting blemishes shine through and normalizing the idea makeup isn’t meant to make your skin look airbrushed.

Shiny Liu Shiny Liu wants her followers to be confident in their skin no matter the texture. Her goal is to inspire others to defy beauty standards and expand the definition of what beauty is to be inclusive of everyone.

Costanza Concha (@cottyconcha) Costanza Concha describes herself as a “Latina exploring her favorite version of herself” by promoting body realness and not being shameful of your skin in its natural state. For her, beauty and style are meant to “enhance” natural beauty not to conceal or hide. She wants people to break through the molds that try to define them.

If you are someone who struggles with acne or breakouts, these influencers are ready to help you love yourself from the inside out!