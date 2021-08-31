(Hair)

Fall’s Most In-Demand Haircut Will Have You Booking An Appointment ASAP

Dare to go short.

By Natasha Marsh
Courtesy of Sezane
short haircuts for fall
If you’ve been pondering a shorter haircut, there is no better time than fall. “Humidity is low in the fall,” says Amy Abramite, Stylist and Creative Director at Maxine Salon in Chicago. “There’s less unwanted frizz and flyaways to manage, making a smooth blowout [for a short cut] easy to keep.”
That said, there is still upkeep to think about with shorter hair. “You have to consider how much maintenance you want,” says Ted Gibson, celebrity hair stylist to Serena Williams. “If you are low-maintenance, I would stick with longer hair because it doesn’t require as much time in the salon.”@ayemartinez

Tap