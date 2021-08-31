Menu
(Hair)
Fall’s Most In-Demand Haircut Will Have You Booking An Appointment ASAP
Dare to go short.
By
Natasha Marsh
6 hours ago
Courtesy of Sezane
If you’ve been pondering a shorter haircut, there is no better time than fall. “Humidity is low in the fall,” says Amy Abramite, Stylist and Creative Director at
Maxine Salon
in Chicago. “There’s less unwanted frizz and flyaways to manage, making a smooth blowout [for a short cut] easy to keep.”
That said, there is still upkeep to think about with shorter hair. “You have to consider how much maintenance you want,” says
Ted Gibson
, celebrity hair stylist to Serena Williams. “If you are low-maintenance, I would stick with longer hair because it doesn’t require as much time in the salon.”
@ayemartinez
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.