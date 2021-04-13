Sephora Unveiled Its Massive Spring Sale & These Are The Best Discounts

Beauty Insiders, grab your wallets and gather around: the Sephora Spring Savings Event 2021 sale has arrived. Officially kicked off in-store and online on April 9, the 10-day sale offers Sephora Beauty Insiders a chance to save up to 20% across the beauty retailer. There are a few exclusions to keep in mind, but for the most part, you have free rein — which means discounts on makeup, skin care, hair care, perfume, and more, all just a click away.

To access the sale online, you’ll need to enter the promo code OMGSPRING. Rouge-tier Beauty Insiders will save 20% from April 9 to April 19, VIB will save 15% from April 13 to April 19, and basic Beauty Insiders — the totally free tier that anyone can sign up for on Sephora’s website — will save 10% from April 15 until the sale ends on April 19.

Even better, any Beauty Insider member can save 30% on Sephora’s own Sephora Collection line between April 9 and April 19, no promo code necessary. Check out the Sephora Collection products on the beauty retailer’s website, then shop TZR’s Spring Savings Event picks from other brands, below.

