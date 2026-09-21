Rodan+Fields’ Multi-City Tour Spotlighted Women Who Are Redefining What’s Possible

There's something electric about race day — that moment when thousands of people line up at the starting line, ready to push their limits and cross a finish line. It's about grit, determination, and the quiet confidence that comes from knowing you're capable of more than you thought possible. That's exactly where Rodan+Fields showed up this season.

Cristina Fisher

Across three iconic races — the Katy 5K in Dallas, the Santa Monica Classic, and the Diva’s Run in Chicago — the brand set up an 18-foot Airstream that became an instant destination for racers crossing the finish line. And for good reason. Inside, there was an experience designed for women who get it: the ones who train hard, care about quality, and demand products that perform as hard as they do.

Dallas: The Heat Of Determination

The Katy 5K kicked off the tour after sunset, turning the race into a nighttime celebration — and the heat was on. Positioned right at the finish line, the Rodan+Fields activation quickly became a destination for racers still riding the adrenaline of crossing the tape.

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The crowds made their way through the activation throughout the evening, where they could play Plinko for the chance to take home Rodan+Fields favorites, including the REDEFINE Multi-Function Eye Cream and REDEFINE Overnight Restorative Cream. It was a fitting reward for women who had just pushed themselves across the finish line.

Santa Monica: Sunshine And Connection

Next stop: Santa Monica. With sunshine overhead and a light coastal breeze, the Santa Monica Classic brought a bright, celebratory energy to the tour.

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By 9 a.m., the Rodan+Fields Airstream was buzzing with participants stopping by to engage with the brand, capture a photo at the affirmation window, and celebrate their accomplishments. Nearly 600 women visited the activation, with many leaving with Rodan+Fields products as a reminder that performance and self-care can go hand in hand.

The experience also brought the brand’s message to life: skin care should work as hard as the women who use it: effective, purposeful, and designed to keep up.

Chicago: Showing Up...Rain Or Shine

The Diva’s Run in Chicago ended up being the perfect last stop, embodying the whole definition of redefining what’s possible — even when the weather doesn’t go your way. The forecast brought a serious challenge with morning thunderstorms rolling through the city all morning. But the weather didn’t stop thousands of women from showing up and showing out in the race’s signature pink tutus and crowns.

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The Rodan+Fields activation gave participants a place to celebrate the moment, with prizes drawing a crowd and the affirmation mirror offering a more personal experience. Women could write down their personal empowering words, then capture it in the mirror as a reminder of what they were working toward.

And as racers crossed the finish line, they were met with the message that had been at the heart of the entire tour: Redefining What’s Possible.

Performance-Driven Women, Performance-Driven Products

Across three cities, thousands of racers stopped for a moment to share their thoughts, discover skin care, and celebrate the accomplishment of crossing the finish line.

Kit Karzen

Because here's the truth: Women who run races aren't looking for shortcuts. They want products that deliver — skin care that work as hard as they do, that understand that self-care isn't indulgence, it's performance maintenance. The Airstream was more than a product destination. It became a place to pause, connect, and celebrate women who set ambitious goals, and keep moving toward them.

From the scorching Dallas night to the sunny California morning to the storm-soaked Chicago streets, Rodan+Fields showed up with intention, energy, and authentic respect for the women these races celebrate.

That's what redefining what's possible looks like.