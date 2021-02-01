When designer Rachel Zoe set out to create her very first fragrance collection, appropriately dubbed Rachel Zoe Fragrance, it wasn't to cater to any one type of shopper or perfume fan. "My goal was to create a fragrance for every woman — scents that speak to both the strong and feminine side of who we are," said Rachel Zoe in a press release. "These scents were designed for you — to empower you, to embrace your instinct, and to be the fearless warrior that you are."

A tall order, maybe, but one the entrepreneur successfully achieved. On Feb. 1, the eponymous brand released four unique scents, titled Warrior, Empowered, Instinct, and Fearless, with each one retailing at $70. Through offering four fragrances instead of just one, the designer is able to capture different moods — such as the feminine and deep Instinct's floral musk blend, or Warrior's eclectic mix of mandarin, plum, rose, patchouli, and cocoa.

Prefer something sweeter? Opt for Empowered. Described as a vanilla musk, the top notes are solar floral and jasmine, while heliotrope and coconut sing through the heart and vanilla, blonde wood, and musk round out the base. Or, if you want something truly gourmand, then Fearless is the option for you. It's a yummy mix of verbena, cassis, and mandarin at the top, coconut shavings and tuberose at the heart, and amber, cedar, and vanilla as a base.

Courtesy of Rachel Zoe

While this four-scent spread allows for plenty of variety — and creates a more accessible collection — major fans of Zoe will see the designer's recognizable aesthetic represented in the bottles. Decorated with gold-tone metallics and animal prints, it's the edgier side of Zoe's bohemian style, reminiscent of the recent collab with makeup brand LORAC.

One more thing to note — if you can't pick between the perfumes, well, then you don't have to. The Rachel Zoe Fragrance Discovery set includes all four scents, and is priced at only $40. Not only affordable, but it's the move if you already know you're the type of person where your scent changes with your mood.

Find the new Rachel Zoe Fragrance collection on the designer's website by following the links below, or shop it at select Belk and Von Maur retailers starting this month.

