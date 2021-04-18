“Probiotics” has been the buzzword in the beauty industry recently. And for good reason: Topical probiotics can aid with virtually every skin care concern, from clearing up unwanted acne, to calming and strengthening sensitive skin, to simply giving your overall complexion a lit-from-within glow. That’s because these healthy bacteria help balance and fortify your skin’s microbiome, which is responsible for maintaining your skin’s overall health, and protecting it from aggressors that can trigger more serious conditions like rosacea and eczema.

Now, between your TULA moisturizer and Gallinée cleanser, there’s a new collection of probiotic skin care worthy of space on your top shelf: Probulin. You may already be familiar with the brand for its digestible probiotic capsules that support healthy digestive and immune systems. Recently, they’ve transferred that deep scientific research into a six-product skin care line formulated by board-certified doctors. All six products feature powerful probiotic strains as the hero ingredients — plus a raft of natural, non-GMO ingredients, including fruit enzymes for an extra dose of gentle exfoliation.

Incorporating Probulin’s probiotic products into your skin care routine

Start your regimen with the Facial Cleansing Gel, which harnesses gentle surfactants for a deep, thorough clean that leaves your skin feeling satiny-smooth. Follow it up with their Facial Serum and Day Cream for soothing hydration, courtesy of coconut extract and jojoba esters, then smooth on some Marula Eye Cream) for marula oil’s plumping and brightening effects — both of which your under eyes could likely benefit from. A blend of lavender and chamomile oils in the Night Cream soothes tired PM skin (and offers some inadvertent aromatherapy). If you’re hoping to clear up breakouts specifically, consider their Blemish 3 Step System, a three-product kit formulated to quell and prevent acne flare-ups.

Below, discover more about each of Probulin’s science-forward skin care products and what they can do for your skin:

A Facial Cleanser That Won’t Strip Your Skin Of Oils

Designed to balance oily and combination skin, this gel cleanser is made with plant-based surfactants for a fine, satisfying lather, while salicylic acid keeps acne-causing impurities at bay.

A Hydrating Facial Serum That Resurfaces Your Skin

This serum quenches dry skin with no added weight, courtesy of featherlight hydrators like aloe and coconut extract. Meanwhile, AHAs work to gently resurface your skin, resulting in a brighter, clearer complexion.

A Skin-Brightening Day Cream With Soothing Ingredients

This hydrating day cream’s hero ingredient is the probiotic Lysate, which promotes brighter and healthier-looking skin. The thick (but not too heavy) moisturizer is also packed with skin-soothers like aloe and vitamin E. It feels wonderfully soothing on reactive skin, too.

An Ultra-Moisturizing Eye Cream With Marula Oil

Marula oil is one of the natural world’s most effective moisturizers, as it’s loaded with fatty acids (and it won’t clog your skin). Thanks to that powerhouse ingredient, this probiotic-rich eye cream will leave your under eyes will feel plump and hydrated for hours, and it’s safe for those with sensitive eyes.

A Skin-Plumping Night Cream For Smoother-looking Skin

A soothing blend of marula oil, lavender, and chamomile extracts makes every pump of this cushiony-soft night cream feel like an act of self-care. Meanwhile, AHAs work to polish your skin overnight.

A 3-Step Blemish System That Won’t Dry Out Your Skin

All three products in this kit feature naturally derived ingredients that work to address and prevent breakouts — like green lentil extract to regulate oil production, white willow bark for a thorough clean, and a proprietary botanical blend that calms inflammation.

A Skin Care Set With All 5 Core Products

If you want to try all five of Probulins products core products (which feature their full probiotic skin care line, minus the blemish system) you can get their bundle — which is currently on sale.