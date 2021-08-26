(Makeup)

8 Lipstick Colors Every Fashion Girl Is Wearing For Fall

Pucker up.

By Natasha Marsh
@tower28beauty
From subtle tints and versatile nudes to super-bright and metallic hues, these are the eight lipstick colors fashion girls love for fall.@lizzobeeating

Minimalist Nude

A creamy nude pairs perfectly with a colorful standout fall look.

@samiraradmehr

