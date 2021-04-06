ORLY’s New Spring Nail Polish Collection Gives The ‘90s Trend A Seasonal Update

Fun, bright, and loud ‘90s style has become a staple once again in fashion, makeup, hair — and most recently, spring 2021 nail polish. ORLY’s new Superbloom spring Breathable collection arrived on April 1, introducing six new floral-inspired shades that will feel familiar to anyone who lived through the colorful, eclectic decade. Think: sparkly purple-pink, glitzy lavender, sky blue, and a deep coral red with gold shimmer. There’s even a shimmery, muted lime green that looks like it time traveled right into 2021.

Better yet, thanks to ORLY’s Breathable nail polish formula, the $9.99 hues are created to leave your nails better than they found them. The ORLY line is formulated with argan oil, pro-vitamin B5, and vitamin C, and — as you can probably guess from the name — still allows your nails to “breathe.” (So, the nail polish doesn’t stop oxygen or hydration from passing in and out; not necessary, but a potential perk for those worried about it.) The best part of all, though? The Breathable nail polishes are one-step formulas — so you can skip the base and top coats if you so please.

Though you might want to click over to ORLY’s site sooner rather than later. Two of the six new shades are already sold out; the pink-lilac Orchid You Not and pearly blue You Had Me At Hydrangea. This leaves She’s A Wildflower (purple-pink shimmer), All Dahlia’d Up (red-coral shimmer), Here Flora Good Time (pastel lime shimmer), and Downpour Whatever (a trendy sky blue).

Already know you’ll be using the Superbloom collection to DIY a manicure? ORLY also just launched a Magnetic Mani Kit for $28. The rose gold set includes a magnetic clutch, two nail clippers, two glass files, and a cuticle pusher. Use it to clean up your nails before your next round of polish, or to keep bare nails clean and tidy between shades.

Check out the new kit and nail polish collection on ORLY’s website. Ahead, all four Superbloom nail polish shades currently left in stock.

