It’s officially back-to-school season and even if you’re not heading to a classroom, you can still channel all of the excitement that this time of year brings. Olive & June’s brand new fall nail polish collection aims to do just that. The six new, “7-free” shades (meaning, made without the seven most common chemicals in nail polish) range from soft pastels to deeper hues and are inspired by all things school-related — in the chicest way possible. Plus, the collection (which drops on August 19) comes with a limited-edition notebook featuring Olive & June’s complete nail polish shade library, tips and tricks for manis and pedis, and, of course, pages of lined paper for note-taking.

Though the fall 2021 mani system can be purchased for $80 (or $72 for Olive & June members), you can also grab each shade individually for $8 apiece. Each of the six colors is named for various school subjects: “Geometry” is a classic hunter green; “Social Studies” is a sun-bleached navy, à la vintage school blazer; “Art Class” is a true dusty eggplant; “World Lit” is a pretty mauve; “Study Hall” is a vintage rose pink, and “Chemistry” is a light almond cream. The kit also comes with everything you need for a DIY manicure: a nail file, nail clippers, cuticle serum, a glossy top coat, and more.

Olive & June

It’s pretty easy to imagine Blair Waldorf rocking any of these shades as she perches on the steps of The MET, and that’s the entire idea behind the collection. They’re muted yet eye-catching, classic yet trendy. Check out the new mani system below, which comes in an adorable blue and green plaid box that’s giving major prep-school vibes.

