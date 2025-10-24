It’s darker earlier. The morning and evening temps are near freezing. Your wool duvet cover is out of storage. Your jacket collection is out of furlough. Yes, all signs point to an incoming winter. However, when you’re caught up in spooky season revelry, it’s easy to ignore the signs of impeding SAD. Thankfully, October 2025’s best new beauty products are here to prep your routine for every post-Halloween concern. Namely, dry, dull skin and hair.

For starters, skin care brands have worked overtime to create launches that will give your complexion a hydrating boost. There’s Yon-Ka’s oil-in-serum that seals in moisture as the last step of your routine or St. Althea’s face mist for a quick top-up mid-day. In need of extra radiance? Trinny London’s vitamin C serum will revive lackluster skin. You can extend this MO to your hair care routine with Dove’s nourishing oil-serum and Garnier’s restorative hair mask for curls.

It’s also the perfect time to start thinking about your holiday makeup looks. Luckily, Pat McGrath has created the ultimate festive eyeshadow palette, while Refy’s satin-finish lipsticks would be the perfect finishing touch.

Keep reading for a full debrief on the month’s best beauty launches.

October 2025 Skin Care Launches

Best New Hydrating Serum Yon-Ka Serum Omega $108 See On Yon-Ka While serums aren’t typically the last step of your skin care routine, Yon-Ka’s is the exception. The unique formula is oil-based and intended to nourish skin, strengthen the barrier, and lock in moisture so your complexion stays radiant.

Best New Toner Bloomeffects Royal Tulip Hydrating Bi-Phase Tonic $39 See On Bloomeffects Forget your preconceived notions about toners — Bloomeffects created a gentle formula that clarifies while simultaneously hydrating and calming skin. Better yet, the brand says the multitasking formula can replace your toner, serum, and moisturizer, if you’re really looking to streamline your routine.

Best New Moisturizer PCA Skin MGF Age Renewal Cream $161 See On Dermstore This moisturizing cream harnesses the power of small growth factors to stimulate collagen production. The result is smoother, plumper, firmer skin.

Best New Brightening Serum Trinny London Naked Ambition $86 See On Trinny London Trinny London’s take on the classic vitamin C serum makes a strong case for a slow burn. It combines slow-release vitamin C with azelaic acid exosome delivery system to provide gradual results throughout the day. This will reduce redness, boost radiance, and minimize dullness and uneven tone.

Best New Exfoliator GM Collin Peel Toner Exfoliant $70 See On GM Collin Slough away dead skin and debris that’s getting in the way of your glow with GM Collins’ liquid exfoliant. The toner combines AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs to brighten, hydrate, and soothe, while also declogging pores so they appear tighter.

Best New Face Mist Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream Mist $19 See On Yesstyle Come mid-fall, your skin can use some extra moisture by all means necessary. That’s where Dr. Althea’s mist comes in. It has hyaluronic acid and rice extract to deeply hydrate and soothe skin.

Best New Face Mask Kat Burki Amino Protein Mask $190 See On Kat Burki Complexion in need of a mid-season pick-me-up? Slather on Kat Burki’s milky 15-minute mask. The rinse-off treatment works to revive dull, sagging, collagen-depleted skin.

Best New Lip Treatment Irene Forte Bio-Peptide Lip Treatment $45 See On Irene Forte Avoid waking up with chapped lips this fall by preventing dryness with Irene Forte’s Bio-Peptide Treatment. On top of nourishing skin and sealing in moisture, the formula’s green tea polypeptides help boost collagen and elastin for smoother, more defined lips.

October 2025 Makeup Launches

Best New Lengthening Mascara L'Oréal Paris Extensionist Mascara $16 See On Ulta One of the tell-tale signs of lash extensions is lahses that are nearly long enough to hit your brow bone. Thanks to L’Oréal’s latest mascara innovation, you can achieve this same level of length minus the maintenance of the routine service. What’s more, the formula volumizes and curls lashes for a lush, lifted look.

Best New Eyeshadow Palette Pat McGrath Labs Gilded Nirvana: Mega Eyeshadow Palette $72 See On Sephora Get a head start on your festive makeup looks with Pat McGrath’s 12-pan eyeshadow palette stocked with a mix of metallic, sparkle, and chrome shades.

Best New Lightweight Foundation CoverGirl Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence $22 See On Ulta Truly blurring the lines between skin care and makeup, CoverGirl’s essence offers a sheer tint that makes your skin look radiant and plump.

Best New Multi-Use Product Orcé Cosmetics Cloud Dimensions Multi-Use Cream $38 See On Orcé Cosmetics Nail the trending monochromatic makeup look with Orcé’s shimmery multi-use creams. They can be applied to the eyes, cheeks, and lips, and are infused with Tahitian pearl, Chinese herb wú zhū yú, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin, which in turn, helps the product maintain a seamless finish.

Best New Face Palette YSL Beauty Golden Oasis Face Palette $85 See On Sephora The chase for achieving a radiant glow in the cold weather ends here. YSL Beauty’s first face palette includes three blushes and three highlighters to illuminate your complexion.

Best New Complexion Stick Kjh.Brand Precision Sculpture Stylo $24 See On Kjh.Brand The pin-point tip of these wands allow for precise contouring, whether you want to sculpt your cheeks, jawline, brow bone, or lips.

Best New Lipstick Refy Lip Stick $28 See On Sephora Thanks to the plush rollerball applicator tip, all six shades of Refy’s satin-finish lipstick is just as comfortable to apply as it feels on the lips.

Best New Neutral Eyeshadow Palette Patrick Ta Major Dimension Essential Artistry Edit Eyeshadow Palette $44 See On Sephora Your everyday eye makeup looks are sorted, thanks to Patrick Ta’s six-pan palette of neutral matte shades. There are three colorways to choose from, all of which blend warm and cool undertones.

October 2025 Hair Care Launches

Best New Mask For Curls Curls Moisture Filling Hair Mask For Curly Hair Garnier See price on Amazon See on Garnier Specifically designed for curl patterns 2C through 4C, this hydrating mask can be used as a rinse-out treatment or a leave-on cream in-between wash days.