October’s Beauty Launches Have Cozy Season Written All Over Them
Hydration is the name of the game.
It’s darker earlier. The morning and evening temps are near freezing. Your wool duvet cover is out of storage. Your jacket collection is out of furlough. Yes, all signs point to an incoming winter. However, when you’re caught up in spooky season revelry, it’s easy to ignore the signs of impeding SAD. Thankfully, October 2025’s best new beauty products are here to prep your routine for every post-Halloween concern. Namely, dry, dull skin and hair.
For starters, skin care brands have worked overtime to create launches that will give your complexion a hydrating boost. There’s Yon-Ka’s oil-in-serum that seals in moisture as the last step of your routine or St. Althea’s face mist for a quick top-up mid-day. In need of extra radiance? Trinny London’s vitamin C serum will revive lackluster skin. You can extend this MO to your hair care routine with Dove’s nourishing oil-serum and Garnier’s restorative hair mask for curls.
It’s also the perfect time to start thinking about your holiday makeup looks. Luckily, Pat McGrath has created the ultimate festive eyeshadow palette, while Refy’s satin-finish lipsticks would be the perfect finishing touch.
Keep reading for a full debrief on the month’s best beauty launches.
October 2025 Skin Care Launches
Best New Hydrating Serum
While serums aren’t typically the last step of your skin care routine, Yon-Ka’s is the exception. The unique formula is oil-based and intended to nourish skin, strengthen the barrier, and lock in moisture so your complexion stays radiant.
Best New Toner
Forget your preconceived notions about toners — Bloomeffects created a gentle formula that clarifies while simultaneously hydrating and calming skin. Better yet, the brand says the multitasking formula can replace your toner, serum, and moisturizer, if you’re really looking to streamline your routine.
Best New Moisturizer
This moisturizing cream harnesses the power of small growth factors to stimulate collagen production. The result is smoother, plumper, firmer skin.
Best New Brightening Serum
Trinny London’s take on the classic vitamin C serum makes a strong case for a slow burn. It combines slow-release vitamin C with azelaic acid exosome delivery system to provide gradual results throughout the day. This will reduce redness, boost radiance, and minimize dullness and uneven tone.
Best New Exfoliator
Slough away dead skin and debris that’s getting in the way of your glow with GM Collins’ liquid exfoliant. The toner combines AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs to brighten, hydrate, and soothe, while also declogging pores so they appear tighter.
Best New Face Mist
Come mid-fall, your skin can use some extra moisture by all means necessary. That’s where Dr. Althea’s mist comes in. It has hyaluronic acid and rice extract to deeply hydrate and soothe skin.
Best New Face Mask
Complexion in need of a mid-season pick-me-up? Slather on Kat Burki’s milky 15-minute mask. The rinse-off treatment works to revive dull, sagging, collagen-depleted skin.
Best New Lip Treatment
Avoid waking up with chapped lips this fall by preventing dryness with Irene Forte’s Bio-Peptide Treatment. On top of nourishing skin and sealing in moisture, the formula’s green tea polypeptides help boost collagen and elastin for smoother, more defined lips.
October 2025 Makeup Launches
Best New Lengthening Mascara
One of the tell-tale signs of lash extensions is lahses that are nearly long enough to hit your brow bone. Thanks to L’Oréal’s latest mascara innovation, you can achieve this same level of length minus the maintenance of the routine service. What’s more, the formula volumizes and curls lashes for a lush, lifted look.
Best New Eyeshadow Palette
Get a head start on your festive makeup looks with Pat McGrath’s 12-pan eyeshadow palette stocked with a mix of metallic, sparkle, and chrome shades.
Best New Lightweight Foundation
Truly blurring the lines between skin care and makeup, CoverGirl’s essence offers a sheer tint that makes your skin look radiant and plump.
Best New Multi-Use Product
Nail the trending monochromatic makeup look with Orcé’s shimmery multi-use creams. They can be applied to the eyes, cheeks, and lips, and are infused with Tahitian pearl, Chinese herb wú zhū yú, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin, which in turn, helps the product maintain a seamless finish.
Best New Face Palette
The chase for achieving a radiant glow in the cold weather ends here. YSL Beauty’s first face palette includes three blushes and three highlighters to illuminate your complexion.
Best New Complexion Stick
The pin-point tip of these wands allow for precise contouring, whether you want to sculpt your cheeks, jawline, brow bone, or lips.
Best New Lipstick
Thanks to the plush rollerball applicator tip, all six shades of Refy’s satin-finish lipstick is just as comfortable to apply as it feels on the lips.
Best New Neutral Eyeshadow Palette
Your everyday eye makeup looks are sorted, thanks to Patrick Ta’s six-pan palette of neutral matte shades. There are three colorways to choose from, all of which blend warm and cool undertones.
October 2025 Hair Care Launches
Best New Mask For Curls
Specifically designed for curl patterns 2C through 4C, this hydrating mask can be used as a rinse-out treatment or a leave-on cream in-between wash days.
Best New Hair Serum
If an extensive hair care routine doesn’t fit into your iCal, opt for Dove’s repairing oil-serum. It targets five signs of visible damage plus instantly nourishes strands to restore softness and shine.