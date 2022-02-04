Your Addiction To Target Is About To Get A Lot Worse With 40 New Beauty Brands To Shop

Even before Target began focusing heavily on its beauty department, it’s long been a destination for pretty much any household item you could possibly need. But in the last few years, major initiatives, like the launch of ULTA Beauty at select stores, have changed the shopping game completely. Target now functions as a one-stop-shop for all of your beauty needs, spanning from makeup and skin care to nails, hair, bath, and body. Starting today, it’s getting even bigger and better with an influx of new Target beauty products. The retailer has introduced nearly 40 new beauty brands, many of which are clean, affordable, and BIPOC-owned.

According to a Target press release, a great deal of these new brands will be available exclusively at Target, with 20 of them being Black-owned or founded (bringing the retailer’s total in this category to a whopping 70 brands). Many newly added products also meet the Target Clean standards for ingredient transparency, growing Target’s assortment by 75% over three years.

“Our guests turn to Target for the latest in beauty, and with the addition of nearly 40 new beauty brands, we are raising the bar on our premier beauty experience, with a strong focus on our commitment to Black-owned or founded brands and Target Clean offerings,” Cassandra Jones, vice president and general manager, beauty and cosmetics at Target, says in the press release. “Thanks to our assortment of national, trending and exclusive beauty brands and our suite of fulfillment services like Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt, guests will discover joy in Target beauty as they shop in stores or online.”

Among the notable new brands is Pure Culture, a skin care brand that offers customized kits based on customers specific skin needs. Target will now also carry buzzy brands like Loveseen, GlowRx, Thread, Kyutee, Pink Lipps, G.L.A.M, Skinsei, and more.

See below for some TZR-approved beauty products to add to your cart during your next Target run.

