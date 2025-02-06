In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas is testing the buzzy Neuraé Harmonie The Oil.

For some reason, over-the-top organization ASMR videos flood my TikTok FYP. There’s one woman whose feed consists entirely of fridge restocks where she empties her various grocery items like eggs, cereals, and beverages into acrylic or plastic trays and jugs. It’s oddly satisfying but not exactly necessary. This is exactly how I view face oils in terms of skin care. They smell nice, feel luxurious, but since most just sit on top of your skin, do you really need to apply one after your moisturizer? An exception is if you’re getting a face massage at a spa or DIY-ing it at home. However, I’m always open to being proven wrong. So when I heard that Neuraé’s new Harmonie The Oil is meant to serve as the second step in your regimen before your serums and moisturizer, my curiosity was piqued and I was down to give it a try.

The reason for the switch up is that the brand has designed this oil to serve as a hydrating reset so your skin is balanced for the products that will follow it. Plus, the plant-based oils in the formula will leave your complexion with a healthy glow. Say no more.

Ahead, I share my honest thoughts on my experience trying Neuraé’s Harmonie The Oil, plus before and after photos of my skin.

Fast Facts

Price: $180

Size: 1.69 fl oz/50 mL

Best For:

Ingredient Highlights: Phyto-squalane, meadowfoam oil, moringa oil, castor oil, and camellia oil

What We Like: Absorbs fast; non greasy

What We Don’t Like: So far, so good

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

This brand by Sisley Paris’ lab consists of four collections that are built around the mind-skin connection. Each product is made with tried-and-true actives that address major concerns and contains a scent rooted in neuroscience that helps balance emotions that may trigger said complexion issues. For example, the Neuraé’s Energié The Cream has red indigo extract to visibly waken and revive dull, tired skin, plus a fragrance based in green accords that promote a sense of well-being and energy. Like the serum in the Harmonie collection, this new face oil can be used with any of the other creams as a reset for the skin.

In the case of the Harmonie collection, this new oil, along with the existing serum, can be used in conjunction with all of the other products in the line as a skin reset. The Oil is formulated with a blend of phyto-squalane, plus meadowfoam, moringa, castor, and camellia oils to moisturize, nourish, and restore skin to help your barrier withstand the elements. It’s also infused with a woody palo santo to help you feel grounded.

What sets The Oil apart is that it’s not intended to be used as the final step in your routine. Instead, Neuraé recommends applying it on clean skin after cleansing so it’s balanced and prepped for your serums. Alternatively, you can use it as the vehicle for a face massage.

My Typical Skin Care Routine

It’s mid-winter in New York City, which means my skin has been through the ringer from walking in the cold and sweating in my apartment, thanks to my moisture-sucking, over-active radiator. To sum it up, my complexion is dry and temperamental, so I’ve been sticking to a minimal but mighty nighttime routine. I’ll kick things off with a nourishing creamy cleanser like Drunk Elephant’s Mello Marula Cream Cleanser, then gently pat on Georgia Louise’s Firming Eye Cream around my eye area. It has a silky serum-like texture that’s lightweight yet nourishing, and also tackles crow’s feet and dark circles. Next comes my serums: I start with Shani Darden’s The Retinol Reform to help fade hyperpigmentation, fight breakouts, and smooth my skin, then I’ll apply Eighth Day’s Regenerative Serum to prevent signs of aging like loss of firmness and elasticity. Finally, I’ll slather on a healthy coat of Medik8’s Total Moisture Daily Facial Cream, which deeply nourishes dry skin and plumps it with peptides.

My skin before and after using Neuraé’s face oil for about a month. (+) Courtesy of Erin Lukas (+) Courtesy of Erin Lukas INFO 1/2

My Experience & Results

I’ll admit, I was skeptical that this oil wouldn’t just sit like melted butter on my face — even the dry oils I’ve tried in the past are too greasy for me. So, I erred on the side of caution and squeezed half a dropper of Neuraé’s oil onto my palm. I warmed it up by rubbing my hands together and then gently massaged it onto my face. I instantly loved the palo santo scent — it was subtle, but just enough to turn this step of my skin care routine into a moment of zen. I was surprised at how nicely it absorbed; my face was truly glowing, not greasy. I followed up with my typical serums and moisturizer without experiencing any pilling — a win in my book.

For the next three weeks I continued using Neuraé’s The Oil in my nighttime skin care routine. I noticed that my skin started to look brighter and smoother after around week two, but my face did instantly feel softer and I had less dry patches than before. However, I will note that I did have one session of VBeam Laser for broken capillaries and red spots during this time so it may have helped with my skin tone.

As much as I’d love to be that person who carves out time for an extensive at-home facial, I just don’t have it in me after a full workday. So, I can’t speak to how The Oil fares when doing a prolonged face massage, but I expect it feels glorious.

Is Neuraé’s Harmonie The Oil Worth It?

Whether you’re a diehard face oil truther or a skeptic like me, you’ll quickly fall in love with Neuraé’s Harmonie The Oil. Yes, it smells and feels luxurious, but it also makes your skin feel and look softer and glowier. I never thought a face oil would have a permanent spot in my routine, but as the saying goes...never say never.