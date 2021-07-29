NARS Is Celebrating National Orgasm Day With Its Most Iconic Makeup Collection

NARS has always been all about the O. The brand’s sexually infused, cheeky shade names culminate with the iconic NARS Orgasm Collection, centered around the signature peach-pink shade originally formulated to simulate a post-coital flush. Now, in a pitch-perfect alignment for this Saturday’s National Orgasm Day, NARS is releasing “Orgasm Experienced,” NFTs made by female artists to celebrate the ultimate day designated for pleasure.

The series is NARS’ first dalliances with the staggeringly popular digital art world. As the name would suggest, the multi-disciplinary artists chosen for exhibition have created a series of arousing, intimate, seductive art available for a limited time. The NFTs will be sold exclusively with project partners Truesy.com, the marketplace destination for in-demand digital art.

The three NFTs offered are as varied as the artists who’ve created them, spanning multiple mediums and disciplines for proactive, all-encompassing perspectives. While one NFT is free, the pieces for sale are also redeemable for NARS makeup bundles each featuring products from the legendary Orgasm collection. A sensory-stimulating audio, video, and visual piece by DJ-music producer Nina Kraviz, called TAKE ME, retails for $500 and is redeemable for a treasure trove of Orgasm products for cheeks, lips, and eyes. TAKE ME is available August 4. CONSUME ME, created by renowned crystal artist and collager Sara Shakeel will be free, available on July 31 at 1 p.m. EST. Finally, a piece by fashion designer/multimedia artist Azéde Jean-Pierre entitled CAPTIVATE ME, is available August 2. Retailing for $50, it’s redeemable for a limited-edition Orgasm blush-lip balm duo. Equally stirring and intricate, each piece is reflective of the artists’ own perspectives on ecstasy.

Some of the most eco-friendly NFTs around, everything in the “Orgasm, Experienced” exhibit is minted on Tezos blockchain — they’re about 2 million times less energy-consuming than their Ethereum counterparts. And if words like “blockchain” and “cryptocurrency” make your head spin (you’re in good company), Truesy accepts credit cards for a seamless purchasing experience.