(Nails)
ManiMe Is Highlighting Black Nail Artists With This Stunning New Collection
You'll want every single product.
In the beauty industry, launches are constantly touted as "revolutionary," but only a few truly deserve that label. ManiMe is one of them that deserves the latter. ICYMI: The company, launched in late 2019, makes high-tech custom-sized stick-on gel manicures. Since its inception, the label has been continually upping the game, partnering with major nail artists like Jessica Washick, Madeleine Poole, Alicia Torello, and Mei Kawajiri, to name a few. This month, ManiMe is spotlighting the talent of four Black nail artists by partnering on unique designs with them.
"If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that the beauty industry needs to step up," the brand said in a press release. "June of 2020 shed light on racial injustices, leading brands including ManiMe to look inward and make pledges to improve. For ManiMe, that meant starting with examining the diversity of their designer partnerships and committing to doing better." Since June, it reports to have increased its Black partners by 25% and partners of color by 30%.
As an added bonus, a percentage of proceeds from each collection will go to an organization selected by the artist, all of which have a focus on giving back to the Black community. The artists featured in the collection include Canishiea J. Sams, Lux K, Mimi D, and Spifster Sutton— each of whom designed two looks.
Their designs, while of course, visually appealing, also hold meaning for each of the artists, who speak to their inspirations on their artist pages on the ManiMe site — you can read more about each below, too.
“Growing up, I would garden with my grandmother — it taught me so much about my roots and the joy that comes from growing my own food and plants. The practice of gardening continues to be an important part of my story and I use the life tools I’ve learned in both my nail art and everyday life.” — Canishiea J. Sams
“Through the years, our people have experienced extreme highs and lows. The gray, which resembles the cruel and unfavorable situations we collectively experience, are the lows. The colors moving to lighter shades represents the opportunity to learn and grow as one. The yellow, which reflects the highs, signifies our ability to rise each day like the sun and move the world even when we’re not appreciated.” - Mimi D
“The multicolor shards in this design show how we’re comprised of bits and pieces of different people and cultures. We’re constantly learning from the people around us and, in doing so, we become more ourselves. Discovering who you are and where you come from is a true reason to celebrate.” — Mimi D
“Pam Grier is the OG of all the body positivity we speak of today. She set the standard for beauty and being a boss. You can not say the name Foxy Brown and not know the legend that is Pam. This set reminds me of her character, and how dynamic she was on the big screen in the '70s. The color palette is classic and chic just like her." — Lux K
“This set is a tribute to a nail appointment I had when I first started Lux K in Brooklyn. My client wore a Notorious BIG shirt. I always loved the visual we took that day, and wanted to pay homage to my journey that began in Brooklyn. I love how brown skin shines in gold and reminds us of our ancestors. It's the Brooklyn way. Word to Big.” —Lux K