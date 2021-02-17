In the beauty industry, launches are constantly touted as "revolutionary," but only a few truly deserve that label. ManiMe is one of them that deserves the latter. ICYMI: The company, launched in late 2019, makes high-tech custom-sized stick-on gel manicures. Since its inception, the label has been continually upping the game, partnering with major nail artists like Jessica Washick, Madeleine Poole, Alicia Torello, and Mei Kawajiri, to name a few. This month, ManiMe is spotlighting the talent of four Black nail artists by partnering on unique designs with them.

"If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that the beauty industry needs to step up," the brand said in a press release. "June of 2020 shed light on racial injustices, leading brands including ManiMe to look inward and make pledges to improve. For ManiMe, that meant starting with examining the diversity of their designer partnerships and committing to doing better." Since June, it reports to have increased its Black partners by 25% and partners of color by 30%.

As an added bonus, a percentage of proceeds from each collection will go to an organization selected by the artist, all of which have a focus on giving back to the Black community. The artists featured in the collection include Canishiea J. Sams, Lux K, Mimi D, and Spifster Sutton— each of whom designed two looks.

Their designs, while of course, visually appealing, also hold meaning for each of the artists, who speak to their inspirations on their artist pages on the ManiMe site — you can read more about each below, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.