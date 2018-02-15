How To Choose A Foundation That Matches Your Skin Tone
We can't think of a more frustrating beauty scenario than walking away from a counter with a foundation that doesn't complement your skin tone. Sure, many brands have upped their color selections to be more inclusive, but that doesn't mean the process gets easier. If you're not a shade-matching pro, figuring out how to choose a foundation that matches your skin tone can be a downright chore. But we've got you covered with a few simple steps that can help you on your next shopping trip. Be sure to write these down.
How To Choose A Foundation That Matches Your Skin Tone: Find Your Undertone
Whether you have cool or warm undertones, your foundation selection should rely on where you land on that spectrum. Many brands have specific shades dedicated to each, and the last thing you want to do is wash out your complexion with an unflattering formula. "Most people tend to match their lightest tone in their face," Terrell Mullin, celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Eva Marcille and Cynthia Erivo says. "'Or, they'll try to match to say their T-zone. For me, however, I try to go to the neck and the hands because there's nothing worse than seeing someone with a foundation on and they put their hands next to their face."
How To Choose A Foundation That Matches Your Skin Tone: Assess In The Correct Lighting
And while this one might seem obvious, lighting matters. Just because a shade looks like it matches indoors doesn't mean it will appear the same in natural light. Take a sample home for testing or compare shades while standing next to the nearest window, or if you can, go outside. "I always recommend that to most of my clients make sure they do look at themselves in natural sunlight," Mullin says. "This ensures that your makeup doesn't look totally different when you step outside. Great lighting is a non-negotiable for me when I'm doing my clients."
How To Choose A Foundation That Matches Your Skin Tone: Practice Trial And Error
Notably, makeup legend Bobbi Brown suggests the trial and error process, using three different shades. Mullin also agrees, especially now when we're frequenting stores less and less. "Chances are you won't pick your correct shade immediately when shopping online," Mullin says. "You have to buy a few bottles to play with to figure it out how it looks in different lighting. It's never good to pick just one shade virtually. Even when people go to makeup counters I suggest grabbing a few similar shades."
How To Choose A Foundation That Matches Your Skin Tone: Blend Properly
Color aside, not blending properly can result in a blotchy mess that feels completely unnatural. Therefore, the right brush or sponge is key. If you prefer using a brush, find one with softer, more compact bristles. This will ensure a natural skinlike finish that will melt product into the skin. If sponges are your thing, however, you can't go wrong with a Beautyblender which has a perfect porosity for dispersing product to the face evenly without wasting foundation in the process.
How To Choose A Foundation That Matches Your Skin Tone: Ask The Pros
Sometimes you just can't figure it out, and that's okay, just ask a pro. If you're comfortable traveling to a makeup counter, there are plenty of professionals that are have knowledgeable beauty experts on-site to help with any questions you may have. Plus, shade matching is a free service.
Though best known for its eyebrow products, Anastasia Beverly Hills branched out to liquid foundation this year — and with a wide shade range (50!) to boot.
Available in in 24 shades, this liquid foundation provides a radiant matte finish with eight hours of moisture.
Made in a whopping 51 shades, this foundation is completely weightless, delivering a blurred finish.
This super buildable formula delivers a light or full-coverage payoff depending on your preference.
The exciting recent Huda Beauty launch makes applying foundation a breeze. Simply apply a few swipes to the skin and blend as needed.
The foundation that needs no introduction. Modeled after Tarte's beloved Shape Tape concealer, this full-coverage formula will leave you with photo-worthy skin.
It's tough to find foundations these days that stay in sheer coverage territory. This particular formula can be built up to medium coverage, but isn't too opaque, which lets your natural skin shine through. Test it out now while it's on sale for $54.40.
If you like you foundation to lay like natural skin, look no further. This hybrid blend of skincare and makeup can be used all over the body.
Unlike the stick, this higher coverage formula has a more buildable make. Layer for a seamless matte finish.
A foundation icon, this formula is a go-to for medium, luminous coverage.
Don't let the name fool you, this tinted moisturizer can take on a matte or satin finish. For a matte finish, Cover FX suggests simply applying a matte primer.
NYX added to its Born To Glow! line with this new luminous finish foundation, which boasts a creamy, easy-to-blend medium coverage formula in 45 inclusive shades.
With 24-hour wear, this blurring formula boasts a shade range with the perfect undertones balance.
Tinted moisturizers rarely come in a vast shade range, but this one isn't your average tinted moisturizer. Lightweight, this provides a smooth matte coverage.
