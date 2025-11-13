In the world of luxury fashion, status can often come in a recognizable style or logo. In the beauty world, efficacy and innovation are the real statement-making points of difference. It’s all about putting care before flash.

So, when shopping for a true-blue beauty aficionado, consider luxe items that will elevate the giftee’s routine. Also keep in mind “insider” finds that are whispered about and cherished among industry experts. Think treasures like the famous La Bonne Brosse Cair Universal Brush, which features keratin-rich boar bristles that make for the most extravagant styling session, ever. There’s also the medical-grade Lyma Laser Pro, which touts Sofia Richie Grange and Gwyneth Paltrow as fans of its skin-smoothing technology. Or how about the DiorRouge Premier lipstick which delivers a perfectly matte, high-pigment color in a stunning Bernardaud-designed ceramic and gold case that will sit pretty on any vanity.

So, if you’ve got a few names left to cross off your holiday shopping list, the items below will likely help you wrap things up — literally and figuratively.

Ahead 14 luxury gifts that will impress even the most discerning beauty lover in your life. The hardest part will be fighting the temptation to gift yourself instead (although feel free to lean into that urge as well).

Lyma The Lyma Laser Pro $5,995 See On LYMA Sofia Richie Grainge and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the celebrities that credit their glows (at least in part) to this multitasking skin care tool. Thanks to medical-grade cold laser technology, the Lyma Pro — a supercharged version of the OG Lyma — claims visibly transformed skin in just three minutes. With benefits that include smoother, firmer, and more even-toned complexions delivered in the comfort of your own home with no pain or downtime, it’s no wonder this gadget is on every beauty lover’s wish list.

Chanel Sublimage L’Extrait Huile Lèvres $360 See On Chanel In the saturated market of lip oils, this one is about a luxurious as you can get. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Chanel product without glamorous packaging — from the tweed-lined leather case to the sculpted golden applicator — but the formula is just as opulent, thanks to rare vanilla planifolia and Himalayan swertia extracts to restore and rejuvenate the delicate skin on your lips overnight.

Sisley Paris Phyto-Eye Palette 1 Tender Toffee $125 See On Sisley Paris Housed in a chic zebra-striped gold compact, this set of versatile, buildable, smooth-as-silk eyeshadows begs to be shown off with touch-ups in public. The warm, earthy tones come in a variety of finishes, giving you endless options for day or night, soft and subtle, or over-the-top glam. And because these shadows are made with Sisley’s blend of skin-loving botanicals, they’re also a pleasure to wear.

Dyptique Paris Sapin Extra-Large Candle $440 See On Diptyque Inspired by a whimsical Saint-Germain-des-Prés tale, Diptyque’s quintessential holiday home fragrance is a crowd favorite year after year. The classic pine-tree scent poetically captures winter’s crisp weather and warm feelings, and this special-edition candle adds another festive layer with its enchanting, gold-adorned packaging.

La Bonne Brosse Cair Universal Hair Care Brush $198 See On La Bonne Brosse When your hair is your crowning glory, only the best will do. Enter this French-girl favorite, made with keratin-rich boar bristles to remove sebum and coat every strand, resulting in truly great hair days. Even better, that softness and shine is delivered via gentle, massage-like strokes that transform your beauty routine into a soothing ritual.

Dior Rouge Premier $595 See On Dior Can a lipstick be couture? Dior’s rich, velvety, and exquisitely packaged Rouge Premier proves it’s possible. On the outside, this coveted item’s Bernardaud-designed ceramic toile and gold case exudes pure elegance. Inside, the plush formula (infused with 24-karat gold) leaves lips feeling cushioned and comfortable — a rare feat considering its matte finish.

Currentbody LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2 $470 See On Currentbody A prep step beloved by A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Halle Berry, this red-light therapy device delivers noticeable results in just four weeks. Its contoured shape ensures a comfortable fit with full-face coverage while a red, near-infrared, and deep near-infrared wavelengths combo brightens, tightens, and smooths fine lines for totally renewed skin.

Dyson Airwrap Co-Anda2x Multi-Styler $750 See On Dyson Infinite hairstyles, professional results — that’s what this six-in-one styling system brings to the table. Dyson’s unmatched power and a slew of intelligent attachments give you the freedom to create the bounciest blowout, beautifully sculpted curls, or pin-straight strands without the frizz or the fuss.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Duo 2-Piece Gift Set $87 See On Ulta Since 2007, Marc Jacobs’ fresh, floral, and classically feminine fragrance has been the go-to scent for those who want to exude a carefree spirit. With this glamorously packaged gift set that includes one classic eau de toilette and one travel-size version, that vibrant feeling can follow you anytime, anywhere.

111Skin Master Masking Planner $170 See On 111SKIN The ultimate pampering set for at-home skin care enthusiasts, this collection of 111Skin’s bestselling eye and full-face bio cellulose and hydrogel masks has something to soothe practically any complexion woe — think dullness, laxity, puffiness, and beyond. Ideal for jet-setters with a taste for luxury, it brings an instant glow wherever you go.

La Prairie Haute-Rejuvenation Mask $1,775 See On La Prairie The renowned Swiss skin care brand’s two-step rejuvenation system, as indulgent as it is effective, recharges with collagen-boosting Macro-Infusion Technology, then reactivates with a patented combo of Platinum Multi-Peptide and Exclusive Cellular Complex. It’s designed to showcase noticeably improved skin in minutes and a deeply restored complexion after eight.

Jennifer Behr Isadora Velvet Ponywrap $188 See on Jennifer Behr This isn’t your standard ’90s-style scrunchie. Taking the nostalgic trend to a luxe new level, the celebrity-approved hair accessories brand brings in sumptuous materials like silk velvet, satin, and Austrian crystal pearl to transform even the simplest bun or ponytail into an effortlessly sophisticated statement.

Pat McGrath Labs Gilded Nirvana: Mega Eyeshadow Palette $72 See On Sephora Described by Dame Pat McGrath herself as “a jewel-box treasure,” this gilded and glamorous compact presents 12 luminous shades spanning molten metallics, radiant sparkles, plush velvets, and multidimensional chromes. As always, the brand’s luxurious, blendable formulation ensures easy application plus major payoff, so you can create a multitude of eye looks for any occasion.