If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to skin care, think again. One of the original household name beauty brands, Lancôme is still finding ways to create new, innovative products in an ever-evolving industry. 30 years after the launch of the Rénergie Double Performance cream in 1992, Lancôme is introducing the Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, a one-of-a-kind treatment that mixes three active ingredients (hyaluronic acid, C+niacinamide, and ferulic acid) that were previously deemed impossible to combine due to their unstable nature. Global Ambassador Amanda Seyfried serves as the face of the exciting new product that officially launches today December 1, and according to the brand, signals “a new era of high-performance skin care” for Lancôme.

With youthful-looking skin at the forefront of so many people’s skin care goals, there’s no shortage of anti-aging products on the market. Lancôme’s legacy and intensive research, however, sets them apart — and after 40 years in the game, they’ve dreamed up a brand new product that’s breaking barriers.

To avoid compromising the potency of the three main ingredients, each component of the Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum is held in separate chambers that are then combined when the product is dispensed — for the freshest, most effective formula possible. “With this major scientific breakthrough, we can determine the best combination of active ingredients to shape the full potential of the skin,” says Dr. Annie Black, Lancôme International Scientific Director, in a press release. “With Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, we are entering our new era of anti-aging performance by mastering the combination of potent active ingredients that are known to have complementary and simultaneous effects on the skin, but were previously deemed incompatible.”

Each of the formula’s three active ingredients also has its own distinct texture, which melts together for a luxurious application experience; hyaluronic acid and gluco-peptides offer a creamy texture, vitamin C derivative and niacinamide combine in a light emulsion, and a clear gel helps stabilize and protect the ferulic acid.

According to clinical testing done by Lancôme and reported in the brand’s press release, participants said that after just one week, their skin looked smoother with fewer wrinkles, and after eight weeks, the appearance of dark spots had improved.

See below to experience the potent formula and innovative packaging for yourself. Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum is now available on Lancome-usa.com and Lancôme counters nationwide.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.