When it comes to skin care and getting older, I try to hold in my mind the word celebration. My skin isn’t a thing to be fixed; as the largest organ in my body, it deserves to be honored and cherished. So when I learned about i-On Age Disrupting Skincare, my ears perked up. I’m not in my 20s anymore, so I want skin-care products geared toward people my age and for my specific skin-care goals: To look and feel as fresh and healthy as possible. i-On promotes its products as lifting, plumping, and brightening for people in their 40s and beyond — but unlike other skin-care products I’ve come across, i-On achieves this by targeting and removing the buildup of iron on the skin.

The Science Behind i-On Skincare’s DII® Technology

i-On Skincare founder Dr. Xi Huang, who earned master’s and PhD degrees in toxicology and applied pharmacology at the Université Paris VII, argues that an excess of iron on the skin can create a buildup of free radicals, which then undergo oxidative stress when exposed to sunlight, pollutants, and other environmental factors. All told, that can result in changes in skin tone and texture. The body naturally eliminates excess iron through menstruation (for people who menstruate) and exfoliation; but as the body ages (and when menstruation stops, again for people who menstruate), iron can build up.

Antioxidants are highly effective for neutralizing free radicals, and they show up constantly in skin-care products, especially in the form of vitamin C. But Dr. Xi posits that antioxidants are only a temporary fix. Thus, he developed his intensive, patented DII® Technology, which works to “stop the oxidative process before it starts by disrupting the formation of iron producing free radicals.” Without that initial barrier of iron to fight past, the other ingredients in i-On’s products can better penetrate the skin and work more effectively to do their myriad jobs, like triggering collagen production and improving skin elasticity.

This was new information for me, but I’m always open to learning — and trying — new things. And i-On Skincare’s clinical trials reaped impressive results: 97% of participants noticed brighter skin, and 90% saw a change in their skin’s firmness, for example.

Testing Out i-On Skincare

Could i-ON’s products offer any noticeable benefits on my 42-year-old skin? After using the website’s handy diagnostic tool (just scan the QR code, upload a selfie, and discover product recommendations based on your skin’s tone and texture apparent in the photo), I was recommended the Gentle Deep Pore Cleanser, the Age Disrupting Skin Cream, and the Age Disrupting Total Performance Eye Cream. I was excited to put them to the test.

Gentle Deep Pore Cleanser

Naturally, the first product I tried was the Gentle Deep Pore Cleanser. In addition to the brand’s proprietary DII® Technology, this sulfate-free cleanser contains hinokitiol, a compound derived from the oils of Japanese Aomori Hiba trees with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties; and kojic acid, a chemical produced by the fermentation of Japanese rice wine with skin-brightening properties. Upon application, it had a thick, balm-like consistency and a pearlized sheen; rubbed into my damp skin, it foamed quickly and easily.

The scent — which was warm and slightly oily — did give me pause. It didn’t match the perfumed, fresh-scented facial cleansers to which I’d been exposed over the course of my 42 years. The scent was not offensive or off-putting; merely different. When I consulted the ingredients list, I discovered that it’s free of any artificial fragrances — so what I was smelling were the ingredients themselves, not a masking fragrance. The scent may not have been the most desirable, but the luxuriously rich foam and soft, bright skin it left behind ultimately won me over. I even found myself looking forward to washing my face at the end of the day.

Key Ingredients: DII® Technology, Hinokitiol, Kojic Acid, Aloe Leaf Juice, Allantoin | Free From: Sulfates, Parabens, Synthetic Fragrance, Silicones, Dyes, Mineral Oils, DEA/MEA, BHA, Gluten, GMOs | Size: 4.23 Fl. Oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Age Disrupting Skin Cream

In clinical trials for the Age Disrupting Skin Cream, an impressive 91% of users reported an improvement in their skin’s softness and smoothness. Along with i-On’s signature DII® Technology, hero ingredients include skin-brightening pearl powder, niacinamide, and vitamin C, plus hyaluronic acid and jojoba esters for hydration.

My skin can be a little difficult; both dry and prone to breaking out when I use rich products in the heat and humidity of summer. Since it’s July, I worried about a greasy, pore-clogging film. But when I applied it, the cream felt smooth, delightfully lightweight, and it sank into my skin immediately. My skin looked noticeably plumper, smoother, hydrated, and soft to the touch, and it didn’t appear greasy at all — rather, it looked dewy and lit from within. I was impressed. I didn’t even need to reapply it a few minutes later, like I occasionally do on my drier skin. I did notice a tiny bit of pilling when I applied foundation a few minutes later, though; so the following day, I applied foundation immediately after using the cream and had no such issues.

Key Ingredients: DII® Technology, Pearl Powder, Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Jojoba Esters | Free From: Parabens, Synthetic Fragrance, Silicones, Dyes, Mineral Oils, DEA/MEA, BHA, Gluten, GMOs | Size: 1.7 Fl. Oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Age Disrupting Total Performance Eye Cream

I was also excited to try the Age Disrupting Total Performance Eye Cream; I’d only gotten a few hours of sleep the night before, and my eyes were looking tired. Like the Age Disrupting Skin Cream, the eye cream utilizes Dr. Xi’s DII® Technology, along with seaweed-derived fucus extract, which can boost skin elasticity.

Personally, when I use an eye cream, I’m not expecting — or wanting — the product to erase any of the facial evidence one might expect in a 42-year-old. My goal when using an eye cream is to look fresh and hydrated, and this eye cream seriously delivered. Of the three products I tried, the eye cream was unquestionably my favorite; any evidence of last night’s lack of sleep was gone. The cream had a light, buttery texture that, once patted in, immediately delivered a lifted and revitalized gleam to my under-eye area. The skin around my eyes was positively luminous. I discovered not only dewiness and brightness, but also my delicate under-eye area was noticeably plumper. Plus, unlike the previous two products, I found this product to be scent-free, and it worked well as an under-eye primer as well; no pilling at all, and it plumped and filled like a champ.

Key Ingredients: DII® Technology, Fucus Extract, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid | Free From: Parabens, Synthetic Fragrance, Silicones, Dyes, Mineral Oils, DEA/MEA, BHA, Gluten, GMOs | Size: 0.51 Fl. Oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

The Final Verdict

Whether the glow produced by i-On’s products was the result of the removal of iron buildup or the combination of luxurious and effective ingredients (or both), it was impossible to deny my face’s dewy freshness. While the scent may not have been my favorite, shopping for skin-care products can be a bit like apartment hunting — I have a list of need-to-haves and nice-to-haves, and I know that there’s usually going to be some sort of compromise. i-On’s products delivered the need-to-haves, no question about it, and I’ve got the glow to prove it.