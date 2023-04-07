How To Look Sexy With As Little Effort As Possible

Cat-eye liner is sexy, yes. Effortless? Not so much. Enter this genius winged eyeliner stamp, which actually makes it easy to create crisp, sharp winged eyeliner with minimal fuss. It’s available in three wing sizes, from kitten flick to full glam, and includes a regular liquid liner tip on the other side to perfect and even out the wing stamp. “Effortless, perfect wing,” one customer wrote, continuing, “I put this on as soon as I got it and OMG, amazing! After one day I was getting compliments and nobody believed me it was from a stamp. I’m a beginner at make up and this was so easy to use.”