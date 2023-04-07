(Shopping)

How To Look Sexy With As Little Effort As Possible

Release your inner bombshell.

Sexiness is a state of mind, but there’s no doubt that a few feel-good products can help get you there faster. Be it a skin-smoothing body scrub with an irresistible scent, a top that showcases your favorite swath of skin, or a blush that cheats a very particular kind of blissful flush, the goodies and tips listed ahead can act as your cheat sheet on how to look sexy with as little effort as possible. So scroll on, start shopping, and get ready to feel like your best, baddest self — easily.

Step Out Of The Shower With Smooth, Glowing Skin With This 4-In-1 Body Scrub

Feel a little sexier in your super-smooth, glowing skin with this body scrub from cult-favorite Aussie brand Sand & Sky. The four-in-one formula contains Australian pink clay, macadamia oil, and coconut and macadamia seeds to detoxify, moisturize, and exfoliate your skin, respectively, while the special addition of eco-friendly mica imparts a radiant glow. Take your time massaging it into your skin while you’re in the shower or bath for an extra self-care moment.

Dress Up Even The Simplest Outfits With This Luxe Satin Camisole

Slipping on a blissfully smooth satin cami can work wonders to make you feel instantly sexier — and at just under $25, this one happens to be a particularly good deal. With its delicate spaghetti straps, chic cowl neck, and body-skimming fit, it’s an easy way to elevate even a basic pair of jeans for date night. It comes in 40 pretty colors and prints, so you’re bound to find something you love.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 40

Achieve A Sexy, Sultry Smoky Eye With This Blendable Eyeshadow Stick

If your preferred makeup look involves a classic smokey eye, you need this cult-favorite eyeshadow stick in your arsenal — between the ultra-creamy texture and built-in blending sponge, it’s literally your one-step system to creating an easy, sexy, smoldering eye. It’s also waterproof and long-lasting, so once it sets it won’t budge, no matter where your day or night takes you. It comes in a few classic colors, like charcoal and chocolate (in both metallic and matte finishes), but you can also get creative with shades like evergreen and deep purple.

  • Available shades: 31

Slip Into This Soft & Stretchy Bodysuit

Bodysuits are one of the most effortless pieces you can have in your closet, period, and the cut-in sleeveless style of this popular bodysuit makes it feel a little sexier than most. The thong bottom (with a snap closure for convenience) creates a smooth, VPL-free silhouette, making any pants or skirts you throw on over the top look sleek. Plus, the super-stretchy material will look and feel gorgeous on everyone.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large
  • Available colors: 40

Blend These Self-Tanning Drops Into Your Moisturizer For A Sun-Kissed Glow

If you feel sexiest with a sun-kissed glow, you won’t find a much easier self-tanner than these Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops, a favorite on BeautyTok. Just mix a few drops into your usual face or body moisturizer (the amount depends on how subtle or deep you prefer your tan to be), and it’ll develop into an even, natural-looking bronze. The formula is infused with moisturizing ingredients like avocado, coconut, and chia seed oils, so it’ll leave your skin feeling nice and smooth, too.

  • Available shades: 3

Give Your Skin A Boost With This 3-In-1 Tinted Moisturizer

This three-in-one tinted moisturizer evens out your skin tone and imparts a fresh, dewy finish, offers SPF 30 sun protection (plus antioxidant protection), and infuses your skin with a hit of moisture — what’s more effortless than that? Perfect for those who feel their best with a minimalist makeup routine, and who like to allow their natural skin tone and texture to shine through (albeit with a little boost).

  • Available shades: 10

Showcase Your Favorite Accessories With This Simple Yet Sexy Mini Dress

Made of soft ribbed jersey that naturally ruches along the torso, this bodycon mini dress is the perfect piece to have on hand for those days when you know you want to look good, but you can’t be bothered to curate a complicated outfit. The simple, unadorned style offers a blank canvas for whatever accessories and shoes make you feel sexiest, whether that’s over-the-knee boots, kitten-heel mules, or chunky sneakers.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 23

Add Volume & Bounce To Your Hair In Literally 1 Step

As the name suggests, the Revlon One Step Volumizer delivers amazing volume (plus sleekness and shine) in literally one step. This updated version is even lighter and slimmer than the original for easier maneuvering. “This thing is amazing! It dried my hair within a few passes, while delivering a sleek, straightening that would have taken me hours with a flat iron. My full hair was straight with some sexy volume in 30 minutes flat,” raved one of thousands of shoppers. If you’re skilled with blowouts, you can use it to create big, bouncy curls, too.

Cheat A Blissful, Natural Flush With This Cult-Favorite Blush

The Milani Baked Blush has earned cult status for being one of the best drugstore blushes on the market — and a few of its 24 shades happen to make for convincing alternatives to NARS Orgasm blush, since they impart a similar blissful, natural-looking glow and blend like a dream. They’re available in both matte and shimmer finishes, and since the pigments are so multi-dimensional, they can almost all pull double (or triple) duty as highlighters and bronzers. The easiest way to cheat a healthy, sun-kissed or rosy-toned glow — for less than $10, no less.

  • Available shades: 24

Let This Lacy Bralette Peek Out From Beneath A Low-Cut Top Or Blazer

Adorned in floral lace cups and a scalloped lace hem, this longline bralette with criss-cross straps can easily work as a standalone top paired with high-waisted pants; or, if you prefer something subtler, let it peek out from beneath a low-cut top, blazer, or button-down shirt. (That said, you’ll feel sexier just knowing it’s on, even if you keep it completely hidden underneath a simple tee.) It’s sold in dozens of colors, from classic black to cherry red to pale pink.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X
  • Available colors: 51

Brighten Up Tired Under Eyes With This Vitamin C-Packed Eye Cream

Packed with vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this eye cream can make tired under eyes look a little brighter and more alert. The order also comes with a mini applicator equipped with a metal ball to double down on the cooling and depuffing effects. Store the cream and the applicator in the fridge for even more immediate results.

Add This Minimalist, Body-Skimming Maxi Dress To Your Collection

This minimalist, spaghetti-strap maxi dress is made of the softest jersey material that skims over your curves, so you’ll look stunning and feel like you’re wearing pajamas — a win-win. This is another piece that suits any accessory choice, easy to dress up with heels or down with flat sandals. Amazon shoppers write that it’s a shockingly affordable alternative to Skims’ cult-favorite (and often sold-out) maxi dresses, as an added bonus.

  • Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large
  • Available colors: 13

Create The Perfect Cat-Eye Liner Every Single Time

Cat-eye liner is sexy, yes. Effortless? Not so much. Enter this genius winged eyeliner stamp, which actually makes it easy to create crisp, sharp winged eyeliner with minimal fuss. It’s available in three wing sizes, from kitten flick to full glam, and includes a regular liquid liner tip on the other side to perfect and even out the wing stamp. “Effortless, perfect wing,” one customer wrote, continuing, “I put this on as soon as I got it and OMG, amazing! After one day I was getting compliments and nobody believed me it was from a stamp. I’m a beginner at make up and this was so easy to use.”

Massage This Shimmering & Moisturizing Body Oil Into Your Skin

Designed specifically for melanin-rich skin, this body oil is infused with ethically sourced mica in a warm copper tone for dynamic, all over shimmer. It’ll make your skin feel plush and smooth, and reviewers report that it feels lightweight on your skin, not greasy. One reviewer raved, “This smells amazing [and] has a light vanilla scent. It’s not overly sparkly and a light weight oil. Used this on a trip in Tulum and this enhanced my tan and had my black girl magic on 1000.”

Let This Stunning, Low-Cut Bodysuit Elevate A Basic Pair Of Jeans

This bodysuit looks like a stunning, low-cut blouse with dramatic billowing sleeves, but it’s as easy to slip on as, well, a bodysuit — the ideal maximum impact, minimal effort outfit situation. It comes in 10 chic neutrals that instantly dress up any jeans, trousers, or skirts you have on hand. You’ll love the way the soft, stretchy material feels against your skin, too.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 10

Set The Mood With This Set Of 20 Sultry Essential Oils

This fan-favorite essential oils kit comes with 20 popular oils, including some of the natural world’s sultriest scents (think rose, sandalwood, and vanilla). You’re free to use these oils in any way that makes you feel sexiest, whether you dab them straight onto your wrists and neck, combine them into a bespoke perfume, or drop them into a diffuser to create a warm, inviting ambiance at home.

Slip On These Oversized Sunglasses For A Hint Of Mystery

These designer-inspired cat-eye sunglasses are pure glam, even if you throw them on with a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. Amazon reviewers also love that they’re oversized and the lenses are completely opaque — what’s sexier than a little bit of mystery?

  • Available colors: 8

Treat Yourself To This Lip Treatment That Tastes Like A Pumpkin Spice Latte

Made with the brand’s signature Hawaiian kukui nut oil, this lip treatment promotes super-soft, plush lips — and it tastes like a pumpkin spice latte, so it literally feels like a treat. It also imparts a sheer pink tint, so it doubles as makeup. “Best lip product I have ever used. They call it a lip treatment, but you can consider it a lip balm that improves the softness of your lips. I love the texture, my lips feel amazing and sexy in this,” one shopper shared.

  • Available shades: 7

Slide Into These Square-Toe Heels With Sexy Lace-Up Ties

When it comes to looking sexy, sometimes there’s no need to reinvent the wheel — if you’re a heels person, just throw on a pair of stilettos and revel in the instant confidence boost. This pair ups the drama with ankle ties that can extend all the way up your calf (or you can keep them wrapped around your ankle), and features a trendy square toe and thong design. Black always looks hot, but it comes in five more glam colors, too.

  • Available shades: 6

Zip Into This Romantic Mesh Corset-Style Top

“I will be buying every color. It’s so beautiful and sexy,” one shopper raved of this fan-favorite corset top; another echoed, “Its giving chic and sexy all in one.” With a V-shaped hem, flexible boning, and soft, ruched mesh overlay, it’s the perfect hybrid between classic and modern. Play up the lingerie-as-outerwear vibe and pair it with a slinky slip skirt and heels, or contrast the bodycon fit with low-rise baggy jeans or trousers.

  • Available sizes: 00-0 — 20
  • Available colors: 22

Channel Your Inner Bad Sandy In These Sleek Faux-Leather Leggings

For those who count Bad Sandy as their sexy style icons, pick up this pair of faux-leather leggings. They have the look of skintight leather pants, but since they’re actually leggings with zero hardware, they’ll feel a lot more comfortable (and be easier to put on). Stitching along the back pockets and functional belt loops complete the illusion.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 56

Boost Your Confidence With A Classic Red Lip That’ll Last Through A Meal

A slick of red lipstick is a tried-and-true shortcut to looking and feeling sexy. This ultra long-lasting liquid lipstick from Maybelline basically seals itself to your lips, so you won’t have to stress about smudging, cracking, or fading while you’re eating or drinking during date night — just apply and enjoy yourself. It comes in a few red shades to suit any skin tone, as well as in other vampy shades like eggplant and dusty mauve.

  • Available shades: 22

Reveal A Sliver Of Skin In This Chic, Low-Back Sweater

Sometimes, revealing the slightest, most unexpected swaths of skin can be the sexiest, as is the case with this chic sweater with a deep V in the back that showcases just a hint of your shoulder blades. The high neck, subtle balloon sleeves, and clingy-yet-relaxed fit make this feel elevated enough to wear to dinner with a pair of heels and earrings. Opt for this lipstick-red shade to turn up the heat a little more.

  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X
  • Available colors: 8

Give Your Skin A Gorgeous Glow With This Luxe Body Lotion

Give your skin that sweaty-in-a-sexy-way look with this body lotion from Mario Badescu. Formulated with brightening antioxidants, nourishing beeswax, and vitamin A to promote smoother skin, this luxe body lotion leaves a gorgeous sheen in its wake, as well as a subtle, tropical scent.

Make Any Outfit Feel A Little Sexier With These Chunky Gold Hoops

A pair of gold hoop earrings can instantly make any outfit feel a little bit sexier (not to mention, a whole lot cooler). This pair is particularly perfect, as it comes in three gold finishes (yellow, white, or rose) and four sizes to suit any preferred aesthetic — and the best part is, the set costs just under $15 on Amazon. These earrings are also massive best-sellers, with over 30,000 five-star ratings to date.

Pamper Your Skin With This Decadent, Cult-Favorite Body Butter

Having soft, healthy skin is a surefire way to make you feel your best — having dry skin, on the other hand? Not so much. Whether you’re dealing with dryness on your legs, elbows, feet, or elsewhere, this rich body butter from cult German brand Weleda will sort you out ASAP. The luxe, decadent formula contains a blend of moisturizing heavy hitters, and the rich, butter-like texture doubles down on the lotion’s ultra-nourishing effects. Plus, it has a relaxing herbal scent that makes it perfect for slathering on before bedtime.

Invest In This Shoulder-Baring Bodysuit That’s A One & Done Outfit On Its Own

When it comes to putting in the least amount of effort as possible, it’s all about the jumpsuits. This one is a favorite with TZR editors and Amazon shoppers, thanks to its comfy vibe, sultry look, and ability to be dressed up or down with a simple swap of footwear. Getting dressed doesn’t get any more effortless than this.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 18

Amp Up Your Eyelash Fluttering Game With These Easy To Apply Wisps

Whether you’re going all out for a wedding or going completely au naturale for a day out, lash extensions can make a huge difference. The thing is, most false lashes can be tricky to apply. With Kiss’s Falscara wisps, however, putting on falsies has never been easier — plus, because they’re wisps, it’s easier to achieve a natural look than with a full strip of lashes. For effortless application, pick up the brand’s Falsecara Bond & Seal, sold separately.

Invest In The Perfect Pair Of Skinny Jeans

Nothing makes you feel (and look) better than the perfect pair of skinny jeans — just ask Miranda from Sex & The City (if you know, you know). While Gen Z may have proclaimed skinny jeans as being “over,” real fashion girls know that they belong in any well-curated wardrobe — especially when it comes to pairing with knee-high boots. These Levi’s 311s are classics, and they’re also known for being incredibly comfortable. Choose from over 20 dark, light, and medium washes.

  • Available sizes: 22 — 40
  • Available colors: 24

Increase Your Hair’s Volume & Shine With This ACV Rinse

Shiny hair is always sexy — and there’s no easier way to achieve lustrous locks than with an apple cider vinegar rinse, like this one from dpHUE. Not only that, but this clarifying rinse will help give your scalp a deep clean, making your hair look fluffier and more voluminous after each wash. Use it once every week or two to maintain soft, clean, healthy hair.

Add This Classic Black Bodysuit To Your Collection Of Goes-With-Everything Basics

There’s something so classically sexy about a basic black bodysuit, whether you pair it with dress pants, blue jeans, or a skirt. And with this bodysuit, a deep-V neckline and a wrap silhouette amp up the sexy factor even further. Though it has a close, tight fit, it’s made of a soft jersey material that’s surprisingly comfortable, while a snap-closure gusset makes for easy trips to the restroom.

  • Available sizes: 16 — 24 Plus
  • Available colors: 10

Give Your Hair Next-Level Shine With This Best-Selling Spray

For an instant way to get hair that shines like it belongs in a Pantene commercial, pick up a bottle of this best-selling hair spray from Kenra. It’s not a traditional, crunchy hair spray, in that it doesn’t offer any hold — what it does do is impart your hair with next-level shine, sans any greasy or oily feel (plus, it helps smooth down unwanted flyaways). It also helps protect your color from UV rays, and keeps your hair smooth when it’s humid outside, too.

Look Both Effortless & Sultry All At Once With This Beach-Chic Dress

Nail the effortlessly sexy, beach-chic look with this flowing maxi dress from R.Vivimos. Comfortable and airy, it has a ruched, tube top bodice and layers of ruffles at the bottom, making a dramatic yet understated statement. Note that it does have straps if you prefer a halter neck silhouette, making this quite the versatile piece.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 25

Give Yourself The Perfect Smudgy Smoky Eye With This Creamy Kajal Eyeliner

In terms of makeup, a smudgy smoky eye is practically the epitome of sexy — and a creamy kajal eyeliner is the key to the perfect smudged-out smoky eye. With its creamy texture, pointed tip, and chubby design — not to mention its under-$10 price tag — this L’Oreal kajal eyeliner is a must for any kit. It’s also a truly black-black shade, unlike so many eyeliners that run gray.

Pick Up This 2-Piece Set That’s A Must For Summer

How sultry-chic is this two-piece set? A must for summer, it comprises a figure-hugging tank top and matching skirt with a tie waist detail, both of which are made of a surprisingly soft and comfortable fabric. Both parts can be worn as separates, too — especially the top, which you’ll get a ton of wear out of. Note that it also comes in a long-sleeve version.

  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 31

Prevent Ingrown Hairs & Bumps With This Best-Selling Skin Solution

If you choose to wax or shave, and often deal with the repercussions after — aka, razor bumps, redness, and ingrown hairs — there’s a simple solution: Tend Skin. The cult-classic skin treatment, which boasts more than 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, will help prevent and treat all of these symptoms on any part of your body. As one Amazon reviewer wrote: “Tend Skin has kept my skin clear and sexy. No joke.”

Give Your Blazer A Sexy Touch With This Chic Lace Bodysuit

Obviously, this is a super-sexy piece of lingerie. But less obviously, it can be worn out on the town, too — just tuck it into some high-waisted dress pants for a cool going-out look, or add a blazer if you want to feel a bit more covered up. Black is practically a must, but it also comes in some other colors, like pretty pastel pink and a truly stunning, deep navy.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 8

Promote Smooth, Baby-Soft Skin With This High-Strength Acne Wash

If bumpy skin or body breakouts are making you feel a little less than confident, pick up this max-strength acne wash from Humane. Though it technically can be used on your face, it’s on the strong side (there’s 10% benzoyl peroxide in here), so it’s best reserved for your body. One Amazon reviewer commented, “I tried numerous products. Nothing seemed to work until I found Humane. It literally changed my life as far as my appearance and self-confidence. I have used it daily going on 3 years now. I have not had one full blown cystic acne flare up since I began using Humane. Thank you for this product. I can’t tell you what a difference it’s made.”

Ditch Your Curling Iron For These Easy To Use Rollers That Give You So Much Volume

Voluminous, Bardot-inspired curls are always going to be sexy. But if you don’t have the skill (or time) to use a curling iron or blow dryer, these heated rollers make things so much easier. All you need to do is heat them up, put them in your hair using the included clips (a process that doesn’t really require any effort or technique), and leave them in for about 10 to 30 minutes depending on how tight (or loose) you want your curls. This set will last you a lifetime, too.

Get Shiny, Glowing Skin From Neck To Toe With This Dessert-Scented Body Oil

Get super-soft, silky skin from neck to toe with this body oil from Sol De Janeiro, which will also make you look live you’ve been basking in the sun all day, thanks to the dewy sheen it leaves behind. Like most Sol De Janeiro products, it boasts the brand’s signature Cheirosa '62 scent — a blend of vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel notes — which is sexy in its own right.

Make Going To Bed Feel More Special With This Cute Satin PJ Set

Even if you’re going to bed solo, you can make the ritual feel a lot more special with this satin cami and shorts set. Sold in over 20 colors, ranging from pretty pastels to dramatic jewel tones, the cami can also be worn as a going-out top with a pair of jeans, so you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 29

Show A Little Bit Of Skin With This Classic LBD

There’s nothing sexier — or more elegant — than a classic LBD. And while this one feels sophisticated enough for a casual wedding, it can also be worn for a night out thanks to its skin-baring slits. Going from the office to drinks? Just slip on a blazer in the morning and take it off once you’re off duty.

  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X
  • Available colors: 4

Invest In The Perfect Shade Of Blood-Red Polish

There’s not much sexier than a blood-red manicure — and this particular shade of blood-red polish from Essie feels so sophisticated and chic. Plus, it comes from the brand’s quick-dry line, so you don’t have to wait around for too long with wet, sticky nails. Of course, it’s the perfect pedicure shade, too.

Perfect The Art Of The Layered Necklace Stack With This Under-$20 Set

Make even your simple white-tee-and-jeans uniform feel a little bit sexier with these layered gold necklaces. This stack comes in over 30 unique designs, all plated with 14-karat gold, and has garnered thousands of rave reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers. One person wrote, “Dainty and look expensive. Great buy!!! I wear these all the time. Love!”

Give Your Hair Tousled Texture & Volume With This Pro-Favorite Spray

Love the messy-in-a-sexy way look? Get that effortless bedhead look with amika’s Un.done Volume & Matte Texture Spray. Just a few spritzes will give your hair a perfectly tousled look, while an extra spritz at your roots will give you some added volume, too. Plus, like all amika products, this hair spray smells like a sexy perfume.