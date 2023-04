How To Look Sexy With As Little Effort As Possible

If bumpy skin or body breakouts are making you feel a little less than confident, pick up this max-strength acne wash from Humane. Though it technically can be used on your face, it’s on the strong side (there’s 10% benzoyl peroxide in here), so it’s best reserved for your body. One Amazon reviewer commented, “I tried numerous products. Nothing seemed to work until I found Humane. It literally changed my life as far as my appearance and self-confidence. I have used it daily going on 3 years now. I have not had one full blown cystic acne flare up since I began using Humane. Thank you for this product. I can’t tell you what a difference it’s made.”