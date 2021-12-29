Hair Contouring Is Shaping Up To Be 2022’s Answer To The Money Piece Trend

By this point, you’re surely familiar — perhaps ad nauseam — with face contouring. The makeup technique (which has been around for decades but most recently popularized by figures like Kim Kardashian and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic) uses light and dark shades to highlight and deepen facial features to give an overall more sculpted appearance. The same methodology applies to the hair contouring trend, a new coloring hack that’s shaping up to be hugely popular in 2022.

Hair contouring bears resemblance to the money piece trend that was so prevalent in 2021 in that it frames the face, thereby flattering the facial features. Stars like Lizzo, Bella Hadid, and J.Lo have tried out money piece highlights, which is yet another ‘90s trend to reemerge in the 2020s. However, rather than simply being chunky highlights, hair contouring takes things a step further. Instead of highlighting only the pieces around the face leaving a stark contrast, contouring blends the color into the rest of the hair, resulting in a much softer look. It’s also typically only one or two shades lighter than the natural hair (not the usual bleach blonde or other bold colors that are used in money piece highlights), so it’s less harsh.

Another draw of the hair contouring trend is that it’s quite low maintenance. It won’t require frequent touch-ups as some other highlighting techniques would, and because it’s so blended and natural-looking, it will grow out nicely — which is always helpful in those busy months when you just can’t make it to the salon.

Hair contouring can work on a variety of hair lengths, colors, and textures, making it one of the most universally flatting trends out there. If you plan on trying it out in 2022, be sure to bring plenty of photos with you so you can show your stylist exactly what you want — and kick off the new year looking and feeling your best.