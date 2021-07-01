Why Experts Are Calling This New Dermal Filler A Game-Changer

With so many types of dermal fillers on the market, it’s no longer necessary to go under the knife for a growing array of cosmetic enhancements (unless you want to, of course). As these treatments become more and more common, the technology and formulations behind them continue to improve. This week, Swiss pharmaceutical company Galderma announced via a press release that its latest facial filler, Restylane Contour, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “for cheek augmentation and correction of mid-face contour deficiencies in adults over the age of 21.”

The treatment is the newest addition to the company’s line of Restylane hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables and is intended to give volume and definition to the cheeks. "Cheeks are the cornerstone of the face, and focusing on natural contour and not just volume loss can result in a dynamic expression that amplifies their natural beauty,” Dr. Leslie Baumann, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Miami and a lead investigator in the clinical trial of Restylane Contour, said in the press release. "Hyaluronic acid levels in the skin diminish as we age, causing the face to lose shape, while increasing the likelihood that wrinkles and folds will appear.”

While there is no shortage of facial fillers on the market, Galderma claims that the notable difference in Restylane Contour is its smooth gel consistency, allowing it to move with the face and provide an extremely natural effect. New Jersey-based board-certified plastic surgeon Smita Ramanadham tells Allure: "This is unique because it creates a flexible, smooth gel that integrates with the skin and soft tissue to lift and volumize in a very natural way. The gel is dynamic and moves with your facial expressions for that natural result we all want."

"Oftentimes, I feel that the HA products we currently have available are sometimes not forgiving with dynamic expression, and I can foresee this as a game-changer in facial contouring and harmonization,” adds Miami-based board-certified dermatologist Stacey Chimento.

As with any cosmetic procedure, Restylane Contour comes with a risk of side effects. Galderna reported that while 85% of patients who participated in the clinical trials did not experience any adverse effects, “the most commonly observed side effects for cheek injection were bruising, redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, and itching at the injection site.”