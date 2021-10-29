How you doin’, Friends fans? Whatever the answer, you’re about to be a whole lot better because there is now a nail polish collection made especially for you. Lights Lacquer, a vegan, cruelty-free nail polish brand developed by beauty influencer, Kathleen Fuentes (known online as KathleenLights), has teamed up with the iconic sitcom to create a limited-edition line of polishes that officially drops today. Each of the eight colorful creme hues is inspired by Fuentes’ favorite episodes with shade names such as “Central Perk” and “The One Where” that pay homage to the show’s most memorable elements — making this set one of the best Friends TV show gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

Though the brand has kept its signature square-shaped bottle and soft-touch cap, Lights Lacquer designed custom packaging for the Friends collection. The caps are purple rather than the usual black, and each bottle is screen printed with a design on each panel; the front is the iconic Friends couch, the side features a coffee cup, the other side includes *the* picture frame, and the back is a lobster (if you know, you know).

Among the eight richly pigmented shades, there’s something for everyone — including one of winter’s hottest shades, cognac brown. Other trendy color appearances include a cool lavender tone, a canary yellow, a kelly green, and a berry purple.

Available exclusively on LightsLacquer.com, each polish can be purchased at $9.50 per bottle or $71 for the collection. For the superfans, Lights Lacquer also created Friends nail art stickers that can be purchased separately for $7, as well a 3-pack of Friends nail files available for $5, and a limited-edition collectors mug for $19.

It’s hard to think of a better gift for the beauty-loving Friends fans in your life, so be sure to grab this limited-edition set before it’s gone.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.