French Women Swear By This $15 Gentle Foaming Cleanser For Dry Skin

If you have dry skin, you surely know the struggle of trying to find a face wash that thoroughly cleanses without sacrificing hydration. Unfortunately, the most effective cleansers can often leave your skin feeling stripped, resulting in the dreaded tightness that those with parched skin know all too well. On the other hand, super-gentle, non-foaming cleansers may not penetrate deep enough to lift away dirt, oil, and other impurities (not to mention remove makeup). But have no fear — TZR has found the very best foaming cleansers for dry skin so you can enjoy the best of both worlds.

The solution to this cleanser quandary lies, unsurprisingly, in the product’s formula. A foaming cleanser can still be nourishing if it contains hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides, or skin-protecting ingredients such as antioxidants, which help to shield the skin from free radicals and other environmental stressors. A lighter texture, such as a cream-to-foam or low-foaming, is also a much more suitable option for dry or easily irritated skin.

Ahead, discover the best gentle-yet-effective cleansers (from nourishing skin care experts like CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, and SkinCeuticals) that’ll leave your skin clean and refreshed without feeling like you have to immediately slap on a moisturizer after (though you definitely still should).

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.