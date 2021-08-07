38 Expensive Beauty Mistakes You Don't Realize You're Making

You can fancy yourself the savviest shopper around, but guarantee it — there are plenty of expensive beauty mistakes you probably don’t realize you’re making. We’re not talking about the obvious stuff here, like constantly buying new shampoos and only ever using one, or forgetting to put the cap on your mascara until it becomes unusable; these are mistakes with both long and short-term consequences, that, if avoided, can wind up saving you a lot of money.

For example: Not taking good care of your hair will likely have you in the salon more often, so in a minute, you’ll find tons of clever tips for preventing damage and prolonging your color. Paying for expensive treatments that you can learn to do at home — from eyebrow tints to blowouts — is another all-too-common folly. There are also plenty of ways to help you waste less product, as well as countless alternatives to unnecessarily expensive skin care products. (Repeat after me: Moisturizer should not cost $80.)

Intrigued? Then keep reading to discover the money-saving beauty secrets our editors swear by. Some of these products might require a bit of an investment up front, but promise: they’ll save you so much money in the long run.

1 Constantly Buying Cotton Pads Instead Of Investing In Reusable Ones Amazon ProCIV Reusable Cotton Rounds (18-Pack) $9 See On Amazon How much money do you think you’ve spent on cotton pads in your lifetime? Hundreds? Thousands? Not only is re-upping on cotton pads an expensive habit, but it’s not very eco-friendly, either. The solution? Invest in this $10 pack of reusable cotton rounds — good for both the environment and your wallet. They’re sold in a pack of 18, all made of super-soft bamboo cotton, and they can be washed in the machine (just stow them in the included laundry bag so they don’t get lost) and reused hundreds of times.

2 Not Using Every Last Drop Of Your Lotions & Creams Amazon S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Instead of letting precious product go to waste, use these beauty spatulas to scrape out every last drop from your tubes and jars. You get two spatulas in each box, one small, one super small, both designed with extra-long handles (which makes it easy to get into long, narrow bottles and tubes).

3 Using Multiple Serums Instead Of Investing In One That Does It All Amazon Naturium Vitamin C Super Serum Plus $25 See On Amazon Serums are some of the most expensive skin care products out there, and let’s face it: most beauty lovers probably own more than one. Not only does Naturium’s Vitamin C Super Serum Plus cost way less than most serums of its caliber, but the formula itself is extremely elegant and does pretty much everything at once. It contains all the skin-care superstars that belong in a well-rounded routine: vitamin C for brightening, retinol for resurfacing, hyaluronic acid for hydrating, salicylic acid for exfoliating, and niacinamide to promote a more even complexion. For $25, truly — what more could you want?

4 Letting Cosmetics Go To Waste Because You Forget You Have Them Amazon AMEITECH Rotating Cosmetic Storage Display $27 See On Amazon When you can’t view all of your products easily, you wind up forgetting about them — and in turn, letting them expire before you realize they’re there. That’s why this storage display is so genius. Not only is it clear and adjustable, so you can configure it how you’d like, but it rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to view your collection from every angle. It doesn’t hurt that it looks chic, too.

5 Paying For Expensive French Manicures Instead Of Doing Your Own Amazon Orly Half Moon Guides (78-Count) $5 See On Amazon French manicures tend to be the most expensive manicures you can get. But they’re also really easy to do at home if you have the right tools. All you need is a white nail polish, a clear or nude nail polish, and these tip guides — couldn’t be simpler. Use them to create pro-quality white tips, then glide your top coat over the top.

6 Getting Your Eyebrows Done By A Pro — When The Tinkle Razor Exists Amazon Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (12-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Instead of paying to get your brows waxed and shaped, try the Tinkle razor. The cult-favorite tool (it has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon) allows you to groom and shape your brows with ease — without any painful plucking or waxing involved. The best part? You get 12 razors for less than $10, and each one will last you several uses (just be sure to disinfect them with alcohol between uses).

7 Buying New Makeup Sponges Instead Of Giving Yours A Deep Clean Amazon beautyblender Liquid blendercleanser $13 See On Amazon If you buy makeup sponges in bulk, it can be tempting to use a new one every time you do your makeup. But stop wasting! All you need is this sponge cleanser from beautyblender. It’ll rid your sponge of all the makeup and grime so you always have a fresh one on hand. You can use this to clean your makeup brushes, too.

8 Using Expensive Makeup Brushes When Painter’s Brushes Work Just As Well Amazon BOSOBO Paint Brush Set (Set of 20) $7 See On Amazon Fun fact: For detailed eyeliner work, a lot of pros use painters’ brushes instead of makeup brushes. Not only are they ideal for drawing on tiny lines and wings, but they also tend to be a lot cheaper than makeup brushes, especially when you buy them in bulk. This set of 20 comes with every type of brush you could ever need to get artsy with your makeup.

9 Going To The Salon Too Frequently For Color Touchups Amazon oVertone Haircare Vibrant Purple Coloring Conditioner $32 See On Amazon If you dye your hair, a trip to the salon for a touchup is inevitable — but you can prolong the length between salon visits by using a color-depositing conditioner instead. This one, from oVertone, is an especially popular choice, as it deposits intense pigment onto your hair in less than 15 minutes while also helping to leave it feeling nourished. Or, if you have bleach blonde hair, you can use this to temporarily dye your hair a bold color without wasting money by going to the salon (especially if you’re unsure about the color!).

10 Wasting Money On Expensive Face Masks That Don’t Work Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $8 See On Amazon Unpopular opinion: Most face masks don’t actually do that much — and most of them tend to be expensive. Funnily enough, one of the most effective face masks on the market is also the simplest and cheapest. We’re talking about Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, of course. It helps deeply purify your skin so your complexion looks visibly clearer and more refreshed, and it’s great for cleaning out blackheads and clogged pores as well. And this 1-pound jar of clay will last you literally years — just a tiny amount of powder (mixed with water or ACV) will coat your entire face. So in short: Stop wasting your money on gimmicky face masks when the best one out there costs less than $10.

11 Paying For In-Salon Clarifying Treatments — When This ACV Wash Works SO Well Amazon R+Co Acid Wash Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Rinse $30 See On Amazon When your color is looking dull, you may be inclined to go into the salon for a clarifying treatment. But this R+Co Acid Wash Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Rinse works just as well when it comes to deep-cleaning your hair, promoting commercial-worthy shine, and reviving your color. It costs less than the cost of one in-salon rinse, and you’ll get several uses out of each bottle.

12 Spending $200 On Brand-Name Hair Brushes Amazon MIŠEL Professional Styling Boar Bristle Hair Brush $27 See On Amazon Associate Commerce Editor Caroline Goldstein suggests avoiding making the same beauty mistake she nearly did by buying this under-$30 hair brush. “I was about to spring for a classic Mason Pearson brush, but my longtime stylist saved me with this recommendation,” she says. “Each stroke with this brush leaves my hair looking 10 times shinier and smoother, and it’s gentle on my fine, oft-dyed hair (but not *so* gentle that it can’t unravel knots). I wash my hair infrequently, so this is also a great tool for redistributing the oils through the hair shaft, plus breaking up any dry shampoo residue.”

13 Not Applying A Top Coat Every Day To Extend Your Manicure Amazon Mineral Fusion Gel Top Coat $11 See On Amazon Pro tip: Apply a clear top coat over your manicure every other day, and it’ll last so much longer without chipping. Even better if you buy a gel-effect top coat, like this one from Mineral Fusion — your manicure should last a week easily without a single scratch or chip. If you get manicures at the salon, it’ll help prolong your next visit, and if you do your own nails at home, it’ll cut down on the amount of nail polish you use. A win win.

14 Paying For Blowouts When This Tool Makes It Easy To Do Your Own At Home Amazon Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $45 See On Amazon Revlon’s iconic One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer costs $45 — about the same price as a single blowout. It makes it truly possible to give yourself a bouncy, salon-quality blowout at home, saving you not only tons of money (think about how all those blowouts add up!), but time as well. Join the army of over 250,000 Amazon reviewers who swear by this game-changing styling tool.

15 Using Fancy Moisturizers — When All You Need Is This Amazon CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $15 See On Amazon Some beauty products just aren’t worth splurging on. Moisturizer is one of them. All you need is a solid, skin-strengthening cream like this one — it’s basic in the best way (unscented, no frilly packaging), but it’s rich in the nourishing ingredients your skin actually needs, like ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Safe for all skin types, including the most sensitive, it contains a whopping 19 ounces of product and can be used on both your face and body.

16 Letting Product Go To Waste Instead Of Squeezing Out Every Last Drop Amazon LoveInUsa Toothpaste Tube Squeezer (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon You probably already try to squeeze out every last drop of product from your toothpaste and other tubes to avoid wasting money — but this tool makes it so much easier (and more satisfying). In each order, you get four tube squeezers, which can also be used for moisturizers, ointments, and other types of creams. They can come in handy in the kitchen (for things like pre-chopped garlic and tomato paste), too.

17 Skipping Out On Daily SPF Application — Which’ll Cost You Money In The Long Run Amazon ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF 50+ $26 See On Amazon Not wearing sunscreen everyday will cost you a lot of money down the line, whether it’s because you wind up shelling out on fancy laser treatments to reduce unwanted hyperpigmentation or because you need to pay to see a derm for a melasma treatment. In other words: Financially and otherwise, not wearing sunscreen is one of the worst beauty mistakes you can make, so it’s important to find one you really love. ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel is one of the best on the entire market. It’s a lightweight, hydrating gel that feels amazing on your skin, not at all greasy or heavy, and it blends in beautifully on every skin tone. What’s not to love?

18 Using Makeup Sponges That Absorb Too Much Product Amazon MonétBeauty Makeup Blending Sponge (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon While makeup sponges are amazing for applying foundation and concealer flawlessly, they also tend to soak up (and therefore, waste) a lot of product. Enter: these MonétBeauty silicone-infused makeup sponges, which — due to the built-in layer of silicone — wind up absorbing way less foundation. This also makes them easier to clean, so each sponge will last you longer. Genius, right?

19 Not Setting Your Makeup — So It Winds Up Slipping Off Amazon NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Finish Setting Spray $9 See On Amazon Instead of having to reapply (and thus waste) more makeup throughout the day because your morning face already slid off, set your makeup with this cult-favorite spray. Not only will it lock your makeup in place all day long, but it’ll also mattify your skin so it looks less shiny. Over 45,000 Amazon shoppers gave NYX’s spray a perfect five-star rating.

20 Paying For Expensive Face Peels When Much Cheaper Ones Exist Amazon Bliss That's Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon When used occasionally (remember: over-exfoliating is never a good idea), chemical peels can make your skin look amazing. But they also happen to be really expensive. Spa brand Bliss, however, makes these incredibly affordable peel pads that resurface and refresh your skin in one swipe for a clearer, glowier complexion. Made with glycolic acid and antioxidants, they truly work just as well as their much-pricier competitors.

21 Letting Your Color Fade Quickly Because You Don’t Protect Your Hair Amazon Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray $28 See On Amazon If you color your hair and don’t take proper care of it, your color’s likely to fade quickly. So whenever you’re about to step outside, apply a few spritzes of Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray. It works to protect your hair from UV rays and other environmental aggressors that can dull your color over time, but it’s also a leave-in conditioner, so it’ll leave your hair soft and ready for painless detangling. And like all Moroccanoil products, it smells amazing.

22 Getting Professional Spray Tans Instead Of Doing Your Own Amazon St. Tropez Gradual Tan Tinted Body Lotion $30 See On Amazon There’s no need to pay for a professional spray tan when St. Tropez’s Gradual Tan Tinted Body Lotion exists. Truly: It does the job just as well as a session with a pro or in a booth, and it leaves behind a nice, warm glow — not orange streaks. Even people that aren’t typically great with DIY self-tanner report that this stuff is foolproof.

23 Using Regular Nail Polish That Chips Easily Amazon Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish $8 See On Amazon Stop wasting money on nail polish that chips after a day or two. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish is a gel-effect polish, so while you won’t need to cure it under a lamp, it will last you much longer than regular polish, and it’ll look shinier, too. You could even bring this to the salon if you get your nails done to ensure your mani stays in tact for longer than it normally would.

24 Allowing Your Hair Color To Fade By Using The Wrong Shampoo Amazon Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo $31 See On Amazon If you dye or highlight your hair, it’s so important to make sure you’re using the right shampoo — otherwise, you’ll find yourself back in the salon way more often than necessary. Pureology Hydrate Sheer shampoo is one of the absolute best shampoos for color-treated hair, period. Like all Pureology products, it uses the brand’s Antifade Complex to keep your color looking fresh over time, and it restores hydration without being heavy. If you have thick or coarse hair and require even more hydration, go for the brand’s equally-great Hydrate shampoo.

25 Paying For Root Touchups Instead Of Using This Genius Spray Amazon STYLE EDIT Root Concealer Touch Up Spray $25 See On Amazon No need to spend money on an extra trip to the salon to touch up your roots before your next color appointment. This Style Edit root spray makes it easy to conceal unwanted grays (or maybe your naturally blonde hair is starting to peak through your brown) with just a few spritzes. It’s sold in eight colors including auburn and light blonde, and it’s been awarded over 10,000 glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers thus far.

26 Getting Expensive Facials When You Can Do Your Own With The Right Tools Amazon Amconsure Facial Steamer and 5 Piece Stainless Steel Skin Kit $22 See On Amazon Learning to do your own facials at home will not only save you money, but it can also be a lot of fun. So, invest in a facial steamer like this one to bring the spa to you. (This also comes with some bonus extraction tools, but you’ll want to use those with caution.) Use the steamer to prep your skin like the pros do before slathering on your serums, masks, and creams. It’ll also help your products absorb more effectively, so you get more of your money’s worth out of your products.

27 Throwing Out Nail Polish Instead Of Giving It A Second Life Amazon Nail Tek Extend Professional Polish Thinner $9 See On Amazon If you hate wasting product — any sort of product — you need this nail polish thinner. Just like its name says, it helps thin out your polish so a nearly empty, dried out bottle can still be put to good use. It also helps your polish apply more smoothly without clumping, as an added bonus.

28 Paying For Prescription-Strength Acne Treatments Instead Of Trying Differin Gel Amazon Differin Gel Acne Treatment $13 See On Amazon Considering that the main ingredient in Differin gel once required a prescription, you can trust that this is as close to a prescription-strength acne treatment you’ll get without involving a pricey derm visit. Said ingredient is called Adapalene, which is a retinoid that helps clear out your pores to prevent breakouts while also soothing the inflammation that usually accompanies pimples. It really works, too — not only does it have a devoted following among experts IRL, but over 20,000 Amazon shoppers left it a five-star rating.

29 Spending Way Too Much On Makeup Brushes When This Set Exists Amazon BESTOPE Makeup Brush Set (16-Piece Set) $8 See On Amazon Good quality makeup brushes do make a difference, but that doesn’t mean you have to shell out a lot of money to get them. Instead, pick up this best-selling set, which comes with 16 pro-quality brushes with synthetic, shed-free bristles that are easy to care for and clean — for less than $10 (!!!). Over 45,000 Amazon shoppers left the set a rave, five-star rating or review, and the brushes come in five different colors to suit any aesthetic, from green and gold to silver and blue.

30 Not Treating Your Hair (& Skin) As Gently As You Should Amazon ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $24 See On Amazon Treating your hair gently will save you money in the long run since you won’t have to go to the salon for trims as often, or shell out on expensive deep-conditioning treatments. So make sure you’re sleeping on a soft silk pillowcase, which are known for being extremely delicate on both your hair and skin. In the hair department, that means less breakage, tangles, and knots, and that also means no more pillow creases on your face when you wake up in the morning. Plus, they look and feel amazing — so why not pick one up?

31 Wasting Money On Expensive Products That Get Rinsed Right Off Your Face Amazon Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser $9 See On Amazon Right up there with moisturizer in terms of “beauty products you should never spend more than $20 on” is cleanser — especially considering that it gets immediately rinsed off of your face. The derm-favorite Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser does everything a good cleanser should, and it costs just $9 and works for every skin type. It removes makeup well, it’s gentle on the eyes, and it contains hydrating ingredients that leave your skin soft, not stripped. A little goes a long way, so this one bottle will last you a good several months.

32 Spending $50+ On Marula Oil When You Can Get It For Under $20 Amazon Naturium Virgin Marula Face Oil $16 See On Amazon Marula oil is a skin (and hair) care hero, but a lot of the most popular bottles from prestige brands cost upwards of $50. There’s absolutely no need to spend that, though — not when you can get an ounce of 100% pure, virgin marula oil for less than $20 from Naturium. The antioxidant-rich oil is like a one-way ticket to glowing skin, and since all you need is a drop or two, this small bottle will last you way longer than you think.

33 Forgetting To Protect Your Cosmetics When You Travel Amazon Teapile TSA Approved Containers (9-Piece Set) $12 See On Amazon Prevent your products from going to waste when you travel by housing them in these spill-proof, leak-proof, TSA-approved containers. Aside from ensuring that you don’t lose any precious serums or creams while in transit, bringing your own products from home will also save you money on picking up travel-sized cosmetics that you only use on occasion.

35 Re-Dyeing Your Hair Instead Of Boosting Your Color With This Genius Shampoo Amazon Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Color Shampoo $16 See On Amazon If you have a bold hair color, like lilac purple or sky blue, you don’t need to dye your hair as often as you think — not if you have a bottle of Lime Crime’s Unicorn Hair shampoo, that is. The sulfate-free shampoo deposits vibrant pigment and prevents stripping your color, so it’s like a mini touchup session every time you wash your hair. Choose from blue, fuschia, peach, or pink, or go with the universal shade. Though they work best in tandem with the brand’s Unicorn hair dyes, they should work nicely on your hair regardless of what type of dye you use, as long as you pick a complementary color.

36 Splurging On Eyelash Extensions That Don’t Wind Up Lasting Amazon easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit (5 Pairs) $20 See On Amazon There’s no need for pricey eyelash extensions which — let’s face it — are way more high maintenance than they’re worth. Not when magnetic false eyelashes exist. If you’ve never tried magnetic lashes before, they couldn’t be any easier to apply. You just use the included magnetic eyeliner and applicator tool, et voila. With this best-selling set, you get five pairs of lashes for just $20. Over 25,000 shoppers left them a five-star rating or review after buying them.

37 Not Exfoliating Before You Get A Spray Tan Amazon Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub $6 See On Amazon If you’re not prepping your skin for a spray tan properly, you’re going to wind up wasting your money. So be sure to exfoliate with a body scrub, like this one, to ensure an even, streak-free tan that you won’t be tempted to wash off. Even if you don’t often (or ever) get spray tans, this is an amazing product to have on hand, as it smells amazing and leaves your skin impossibly soft. And you know, it costs just $6, so what’s not to like?