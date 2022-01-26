I’m Obsessed With This Vegan Nail Polish & It’s 20% Off Right Now

I’ve been obsessed with nail polish for as long as I can remember, so when I find a brand I love, I stock up. Ever since I first tried Ella + Mila’s vegan-friendly formulas, I can’t stop buying every color they release.

While I love a salon pedicure, I tend to prefer at-home manis so I can change up my polish more often. That means I’m constantly on the hunt for polish brands that are easy to apply, dry quickly, and come in on-trend colors. Ella + Mila checks all of those boxes, and gets bonus points for being vegan-friendly and free from the 17 most common toxins found in nail polish.

One of my favorite things about this brand is the range of colors. If you’re into minimal manicures, there are so many sheer and semi-sheer pinks and neutrals to choose from. My personal favorite is Pure, a barely-there baby pink that looks great on its own, or as a base for nail art.

More into bold colors? They’ve got you covered there, too. Check out their Samba collection for beach-worthy brights, or the Elite collection for darker neutrals and jewel tones. I used Once in a Blue Luna from the brand’s Mommy collection and Lilac Luster from their Love collection to create this minimalist look, and now I can’t stop staring at my nails

A minimalist nail art look using Ella + Mila polish.

All of Ella + Mila’s polishes apply smoothly and dry fast, so they’re great for anyone who likes to experiment with DIY nail art. Whenever I’m ready to swap out my polish, I grab the brand’s soy-based nail polish remover, which legitimately removes any polish in mere seconds — even stubborn glitters. It comes in a few different formulas, and you can even buy a polish remover pen for detailed touch-ups.

The Trendiest Colors For 2022: