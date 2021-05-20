Far too often, women of color’s specific skin care needs are still ignored or not addressed to the fullest extent that they should be. Case in point: Walk down any beauty aisle and you’ll find a spate of products designed to “brighten” and “lighten,” but it begs the question: Where are the formulas that help fade hyperpigmentation, a condition that affects countless WOC, without altering one’s natural skin tone? Enter EADEM, a new beauty brand created exclusively by women of color — for women of color — that’s out to change how the industry addresses melanin-rich skin.

It all started when founders Marie Kouadio Amouzame and Alice Lin Glover met at Google, became friends, and got to talking about skin care. You know, as pals do. Despite coming from very different backgrounds — Amouzame being French and Glover being Taiwanese-American — the duo ultimately came to realize that neither of their unique skin care needs were being met by the current market. After having that epiphany, they set out to create their own skin care brand that would exclusively cater to the complexion needs of WOC, and not long after, EADEM was born. And so was the idea for Smart Melanin Beauty: a first-of-its-kind technology they trademarked that keeps WOC’s skin needs and melanin in mind.

(+) EADEM (+) Eadem (+) Eadem INFO 1/3

With the help of a top-tier dermatologist and WOC chemists, Amouzame and Glover came up with their first product: the Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum. Packed with power hitters like soothing niacinamide and encapsulated vitamin C, it’s designed to fade dark marks caused by acne and other inflammatory conditions, while also preventing new ones from forming. Unlike some formulas though, this dark mark serum wasn’t designed to bleach, lighten, or alter the skin tone in any way. It uses a plant-powered, non-bleaching ingredient known as amber algae, which is rich in proteins, vitamins, amino acids, and lipids that help to restore and strengthen the skin. In turn, skin looks smoother, brighter, and more even-toned.

In addition to the aforementioned hero ingredients, Milk Marvel also contains gentle exfoliating enzymes extracted from pineapple and papaya, as well as super-hydrators like glycerin and Crambe abyssinica (the latter being a plant packed with fatty acids that aid in moisture retention). It’s also cruelty-free and promises not to clog pores, making it an excellent choice for all skin types — including breakout-prone.

It’s also worth mentioning that EADEM’s packaging is recyclable, as it’s so important for beauty and personal-care brands to be on board with the sustainability movement, seeing as they inherently create so much waste.

Eadem

Another highlight: Aside from creating efficacious skin care products for women of color, EADEM is on a mission to amplify the voices of their community, too. For instance, by sharing articles like “Radical Black Women Inspired my Beauty Routine" and “I'm Persian -- And I Know Nothing About Persian Beauty” on its digital platform, the brand is hoping to build a movement that goes beyond beauty where POC’s untold stories can be seen and heard.

Needless to say, you should all go show @eadem.co some love on Instagram. Then shop its Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum ($68) on eadem.co.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.