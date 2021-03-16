Here’s Why This New $360 Moisturizer Is Going On Our Shopping List

It’s time to add another luxury moisturizer to the dream skin care routine shopping list. On March 16, the celebrity-loved skin care and wellness brand Dr. Barbara Sturm launched Super Anti-Aging Face Cream, a new addition to its cult-favorite Super Anti-Aging line and a nod to founder Dr. Barbara Sturm’s in-spa Super Anti-Aging Facial. At $360 per jar, the Super Anti-Aging Face Cream certainly isn’t cheap — but the German aesthetic doctor’s cutting-edge skin care is worth it if you’re looking for seriously effective formulas.

“I created the Super Anti-Aging Face Cream using a unique biomimetic formula that strengthens the skin,” Sturm herself explained in a press release. “It contains proven anti-aging molecules for defense and potent plant extracts that offer radiance-boosting benefits. Applied after my Super Anti-Aging Serum, my new Super Anti-Aging Face Cream provides both immediate and long-term results to the challenges of premature aging.”

Like other Dr. Barbara Sturm products, the new face cream features purslane, a surprising botanical skin care ingredient that offers up so many different types of vitamins, as well as protection against free radicals that can lead to skin damage and wrinkles. Moreover, the face cream encourages firmer skin by way of plankton biopolymers, and more glowy, radiant skin courtesy of hyaluronic acid and meadow knotweed extract.

Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm

That said, don’t forget that this face cream is still well within the realm of everyday moisturizer — and that’s a good thing. For as high tech as the formula is, the moisturizer couldn’t be easier to smooth onto your face, neck, and décolletage, and it’s still incredibly creamy. Ingredients like shea butter, glycerine, squalane, avocado oil, and ceramides do the work of a traditional face cream, making sure your skin looks moisturized and plump every single morning. Then, as Sturm said, the long-term results will start racking up over time.

Since you do need both. As Sturm put it in the same press release: “We are exiting the era of marketing-based skin care and entering the era of performance-based skin care. Skin care needs to embrace the individuality and diverse skin care needs of every consumer.”

Shop the new Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream on DrSturm.com March 16, and at other retailers starting April 13.

