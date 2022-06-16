Gone are the days of $150 lash and brow serums that come with risky side effects. Thanks to buzzy new beauty brand DIME Beauty Co., you can get one step closer to full, feathery eyebrows and stronger, healthier lashes with their Beauty Boost Bundle, a two-piece set that includes their best-selling Eyelash Boost Serum and Eyebrow Enhancing Gel. Brooke Shield’s iconic fluffy eyebrows and those sky-high lashes you thought were only a reality in Maybelline commercials? They’re just a swipe away.

DIME Beauty Co. was co-founded by Baylee Relf, an esthetician who was frustrated that most brow and lash serums caused her skin to become irritated. So, she did what any savvy entrepreneur would do: created the types of gentle, effective products that she herself felt comfortable using. All of the ingredients in the brow and lash serums rank 1 or 2 on the EWG’s Skin Deep® ingredient scale (with 1 being the least risky and 10 being the most potentially hazardous). Yet because they harness the powers of amino acids and peptides (more on that in a minute), they deliver real, noticeable results — as long as you apply the products consistently, of course.

Fast facts

Included in the bundle: Eyelash Boost Serum (0.20 ounces), Eyebrow Enhancing Gel (0.20 ounces)

Made without: Bimatoprost and prostaglandin, the ingredients that can cause your irises to change color

Vegan: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Sustainably Packaged: Yes

The Science Behind DIME’s Beauty Boost Bundle

At this point, you’re probably wondering how these brow and lash serums work. While both products vary slightly — you apply the lash serum along your lash line with its super-thin brush, while the brow serum is applied like a traditional brow gel — they both contain peptides, a type of protein that have all sorts of benefits for your skin and hair. The lash serum is bolstered by the addition of amino acids, niacinamide, and other nutrients like vitamins E and B5, while the brow gel contains hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid (in addition to those essential amino acids and caffeine). Without amino acids, our bodies wouldn’t produce keratin, and keratin is literally what our hair is made of — hence their importance here.

These science-backed formulations have the ability to promote stronger, healthier hair — which, in turn, can mean thicker, fuller brows and longer, fluffier lashes. (Another perk is that the brow serum doubles as a traditional brow gel, so you can use it on top of your makeup to set and groom your eyebrows.) The only catch is that you need to be consistent about applying these products regularly, as is the case with any brow or lash serum.

Normally $92 for both products, you can get the lash serum and brow gel for $87 with this bundle. Better yet, you can save another 20% with the code ZOE20, exclusive to The Zoe Report. (Another way to save money is by signing up for auto-redelivery, which will get you 15% off each purchase; choose from a 30-, 45-, 60-, 75-, or 90-day subscription).

How To Use

These products really couldn’t be any easier to use. You’ll want to use them at least once a day — we suggest applying the lash serum at night, after doing the rest of your skin care routine, while the brow gel can be applied anytime, as often as you want (with or without makeup). The more consistent you are about applying these products, the sooner you’ll notice results.

The Results:

“I have been using both of these serums for about 2 months. I have definitely noticed that my lashes are fuller. I was suffering some breakage from heavy fake lashes and this serum has helped so much. The eyebrow serum helps keep brow hairs in place but I have pretty thin eyebrows so I think my body just can’t grow a lot of hair there. Overall would definitely recommend!” - Abbey W.

“Love both products! I’ve been using for about 8 months. I’ve noticed a difference in my lashes the most. Hoping to make a difference with my eyebrows!” - Jennifer C.

“I’ve been using both of these consistently for only about 3 weeks but I can already tell my eyelashes and eyebrows look longer! I can’t wait to see what they look like as I continue to use them!” - Caitlin W.