Things are looking up. Warm weather is just around the corner, the days are getting longer, and Dermstore's annual Beauty Refresh Event has almost arrived, just in time for your winter-to-spring skin care, hair care, and makeup transition. Officially kicking off on March 3, Dermstore is offering up to 20 percent off more than 200 of its professional and prestige beauty brands, with a chance to earn double Dermstore Rewards points on certain purchases. Better yet, email subscribers were given access to the sale on March 1 — just in case you can't wait any longer to score deals on Dermalogica, Harry Josh Pro Tools, Herbivore Botanicals, and more.

To be exact, five unique categories are featured — skin care, natural products, devices, hair care, and cosmetics — alongside the brands offering double Dermstore Rewards points, which includes Caudalie, Olaplex, Oribe, Supergoop!, and more. Shoppers have until March 10 to take advantage of the Beauty Refresh Event, and only need to type in the code GLOWUP to receive the savings or points upon check out.

Admittedly, you might not know exactly where to start with a sale this big, so keep on scrolling if that's the case for you. 10 brands and products that TZR has its eye on from Dermstore's annual sale are below. Then, just make sure you circle back starting March 3 if you aren't already an email subscriber.

